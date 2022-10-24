The Canberra Times

TikTok stars have promoted a diabetes drug as a weight loss treatment

By Millie Costigan
October 24 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacist Brady has observed problems getting hold of some common antibiotics as well as diabetes medication. Picture by Simone De Peak

An unexpected surge in people using type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss has caused a global shortage of the drug Ozempic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.