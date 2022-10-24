The Canberra Times

Why one child in six rejects parenting orders

By Jenna Price
October 24 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some carers said non-compliance of parenting orders was driven by children "voting with their feet". Picture Getty

Nine in 10 parents reported non-compliance with family law parenting orders in a new study.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.