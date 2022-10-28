Exhilarating snapshot of contemporary Australia

A mind-boggling 4,000 stories were submitted to the SBS Emerging Writers' Competition in 2021 on the theme "Between two worlds". This shows how enticing the prospect of being included in a print anthology still is, especially with the possibility of some decent prize money. To be one of 30 included in the volume is a remarkable achievement.
Cat Yen was the winner of the competition, and the story, "Minor details", elucidates in just eight pages the experience of being the child of Chinese immigrants to Australia, and the way poverty shapes the author's life.
"When you are poor, what you own mostly says you are poor", she writes, and "in prose so perfect, so plain it can't be misunderstood", we are shown a world in which the temperature of an offered glass of water is significant. "Minor details" such as mildew and stains need to be recorded. This well-measured and revelatory piece achieves so much.
Some of those "between two worlds" are disabled in a society that refuses to acknowledge their full humanity. First Nations people's voices evoke the land, as in the beautiful story "Bidngen" by Maya Hodge, one of the runners-up, and the explosive piece "Magpies talking" by Samala Thakialee Cronin.
There are experiences of refugees and the neurodivergent, as well as intergenerational relationships, as in Arky Michael's well-observed "Songbird", the other runner-up, in which the death of an animal makes the protagonist re-evaluate himself.
The amazingly named "A bull, mantis and gay girl walk into an Asian restaurant" was a stand-out. While the title might indicate a rollicking, humorous story, Suri Chan's piece is remarkable in its poise and controlled use of metaphor, as the narrator deals with the various aspects of her identity, while eating a meal with an elderly aunt.
Most of the authors seem to be young, based on the bios, and while the reader will delight in their skill, it's hard not to wonder how many will manage to keep writing. How many will have to put it aside due to economic and social conditions? I hope that we continue to hear from these 30 authors.
SBS is to be commended in organising this competition, which was open again this year to anyone yet to have a book published. The next judges, Alice Pung and Christos Tsiolkas, will be reading non-fiction stories on the theme of "emergence".
If the resulting collection is as strong as Between Two Worlds, their hours of work will be worthwhile.
