As I listened to the debate on the decriminalisation bill, it came to me that I was witnessing a contest of world views. Strange as it may seem, it brought to mind the contest about regenerative agriculture described by Charles Massey. With my head in my hands I felt an affinity for his words: "It is my experience the majority of farmers don't understand that they are captured by, or exist and operate within, a particular view of how the world works".