Jamala Wildlife Lodge was opened in December 2014 and was a major step to bolster the programs run by the zoo.
Jamala Wildlife Lodge and the National Zoo and Aquarium are owned and run by a local family that have seen five generations born in Canberra. Their aim is that the funds from Jamala allow the zoo and Jamala Wildlife Lodge to continue to grow and to subsidise the zoo's support for initiatives including:
"The entire Jamala experience has been designed to maximise the opportunity to subtly impress on its guests that everything possible should be done to ensure that magnificent animals survive in the wild, whilst providing its guests with a combination of luxury and adventure," said spokesperson Jemma Walsh.
Jamala Wildlife Lodge offers you the opportunity of experiencing the thrill of close encounters with some of the world's most dangerous and endangered animals, as well as relaxing in the unique atmosphere of its three individually designed five-star accommodation precincts; uShaka Lodge, Giraffe Treehouses and the Jungle Bungalows.
The combination of opulent surroundings, incredible animal encounters and gourmet cuisine, alongside Jamala's five-star hospitality ensures that all guests share in a once in a lifetime experience during their stay.
"Every guest is treated as family when they step in the doors of Jamala. Second only to our amazing animals, the quality of our staff is the highest praise we get from visitors who stay with us."
As much as it supports the zoo, Jamala also wouldn't be here without it. In 1998 Richard and Maureen Tindale purchased what was then an aquarium and small native wildlife park, after it had gone into liquidation for a second time. They set about building a major zoo that housed animals in as comfortable surroundings as possible.
"Over the years, the owners, Richard and Maureen, have been joined at the zoo by two sons, four daughters, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, two grandsons and two granddaughters, many of whom still work there. We also take great pride in the fact that most staff are locals who started here as volunteers and have been trained by experienced staff to become what we regard as the best and most dedicated team in the country."
The zoo is constantly evolving, with new exhibits and expansions happening all the time. "The zoo has something for everyone, from providing school tours to educate our next generation, to getting people up close with our cheetahs - the fastest-declining big cat in Africa - to creating a playground with a difference, conservation is at the heart of everything we do," Jemma said.
"Our AdventureLand Playground and Kids Discovery Trail provides entertainment for the little ones whilst they learn the actual size of a rhino footprint or just how high an eland can jump. Our kids trail is expanding every day as more and more interactive components are added
"Our tours and encounters provide the chance to appreciate both the gentle giants and the fearsome predators. Join our African Savannah Safari or Awesome Roarsome Tour to get up close to our incredible residents.
"Our Wild Night ZooVenture tour provides our guests the chance to see some of our residents once the gates have shut. Pick your vehicle and enjoy dinner and African sundowners, all whilst learning along the way. The first of its kind here at the zoo, the additional of vehicles means that it really is more than just a tour of the zoo."
Chantelle from Bar Beirut said that they were rather pleased with a review they got recently which described a visit to their venue as being not just dinner, it's an experience.
Another way to describe it would be as an entertaining cocktail bar with a kitchen.
Chantelle also says they do a lot of things that are quite unique. They take first orders for food at 5.30pm, and last orders at 10pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays, so it's common for people to head in before or after their show at one of the nearby theatres.
They also like to do something fun during the week, so if you visit on a Wednesday or a Thursday and find a belly dancer in there, you'll know why. They also have a burlesque dancer in once a month. Again, just for fun.
The food is a modern interpretation of the Middle East meets the Mediterranean. Soumi, the other half of this husband and wife team, is from Lebanon where Chantelle met him.
They go out of their way to be inclusive of everyone though, playing an eclectic mix of music, and catering to an eclectic mix of food and beverage tastes as well.
Whatever your dietary requirements, almost any of them can be catered for. And they'll do so in an interesting way, not as an afterthought. Most things can be done gluten free, or if you're vegetarian or vegan you'll find lots of desirable options too.
However, it's the cocktails that make Bar Beruit truly stand out. They have rather convincing non-alcoholic versions of many favourites, which is great for those avoiding alcohol for any reason.
They also do amazing cocktails that you'd categorise as either very creative or totally normal, and the rest of the beverage menu is extensive to say the least.
Chantelle also says they are all very friendly, and their "staff are genuinely nice people that love what they do."
Molto Italian was established around six and a half years ago.
General manager Carlo Tosolini, and a small group of others, wanted to give Canberrans a taste, and an experience, of real Italy.
In reference to what the outline of the country looks like on a map, they also wanted "to create a menu that covers everything from the top of the boot to the bottom of the boot," Carlo said.
Part of that isn't just the recipes, it's also the underlying philosophy.
That means, rather than strictly doing everything exactly the same every day, or even having a daily special of some kind, Carlo and his team source the best ingredients they can find - whether it's vegetables, meats or seafood - from local farmers and other producers in the region, and then make the best dishes they can with them.
That's not to say things are wildly different each day. In fact there will be a lot of similarities with yesterday and the day before. But something will have been adjusted to suit the produce that came in.
Another philosophy they bring to the table - literally - is their emphasis on developing a relationship with their customers. Carlo goes to the trouble of hiring staff who are genuinely interested in working in hospitality long-term, so that they can get to know and remember the customers, long-term.
To be among the best in hospitality, you have to be among the best at providing hospitality.
Molto Italian certainly is among the best too. Not only do people keep coming back for the experience provided, winning awards has been good recognition for the whole team as well.
Just this year they won Best Italian Restaurant in Canberra from the Restaurant Catering Industry Association, and Best Casual from the Australian Hotels Association.
"Hotel Realm opened in 2007," said general manager Justin Higgins.
"At this time owners Ivan and Jure Domazet operated - and continue to operate - a successful development company, Doma Group, and managed two hotel properties; the Bay Waters in Batemans Bay and Pinnacle Apartments in Kingston.
"They were looking to expand their hotels offering.
"This is when Hotel Realm was imagined and established.
"It became the flagship hotel of a growing luxury hotel group in Canberra.
"Since then, Doma Hotels has expanded locally and nationally to include other brands - Burbury, Little National in Canberra and Sydney, and Brassey."
Hotel Realm is unique to Canberra and is well-known as a precinct.
"The Realm precinct centres around Hotel Realm's luxury accommodation and includes its high-end bars and restaurants."
Hotel Realm is a property for all different kinds of guests travelling for any number of reasons from business to pleasure.
"There is a big variety to our guests and depending on the days of the week or times of the year, this is clearly reflected.
"During the business week, Realm hosts many governments, embassy and corporate visitors and is ideally situated just around the corner of Parliament House," Justin said.
"During the weekends and holiday periods, Realm transforms into a staycation venue for leisure, attracting many special occasions such as weddings, birthdays and much more.
"Realm has also traditionally each year hosted several family activities over the Easter period which consist of things such as chocolate making classes with the chef, kid's Easter movie nights, Easter egg hunts with a special appearance from the Easter Bunny."
Whatever the occasion, "our team goes above and beyond to create memorable experiences for all guests.
"Our hotel is known as a site for romantic proposals, engagement celebrations, honeymooners, government delegations, sporting groups and much more."
In terms of facilities, "Hotel Realm offers all the bells and whistles that a 5-star property demands. Within the Realm Precinct, located in Barton, Doma Hotels owns and manages three other Hotels, Burbury Hotel & Apartments, Little National Hotel and Brassey Hotel. Each property offers a unique charm and experience.
"We have three restaurants, two-day spas, and a gym."
Additionally, "the Realm Precinct is great for conferences and events and offers a number of spaces for hire. The newest addition to the precinct is Leyla, our rooftop bar located on Level of the Burbury Hotel."
If you are a Canberra local or arts lover, you will recognise the Fink & Co products often sold at gallery and designer retail shops.
"(The late) Robert Foster (founder of Fink & Co) was commissioned to create an artwork within the Realm Lobby which is now a feature piece of the hotel. This artwork is made up of approximately 5,250 anodised aluminium panel cards. A true statement piece."
Hotel Realm has also received many awards over the years, and just this year the list includes:
