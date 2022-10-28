You may have noticed a new addition to your daily drive along Northbourne Avenue. Or perhaps not. The nature of the addition is to be hidden in plain sight, after all.
Just down from the Rudd Street intersection is - what looks like - an unassuming electricity box, complete with graffiti scrawled on the side.
The words read "Sous les pavés, la plage", a popular graffiti slogan around in France in 1968, translating to "Beneath the pavement, the beach". Originally, the phrase was meant to express that while Paris had been hardened by societal and political structures, there was still another, better way of life lying underneath. The "beach", so to speak.
But more than a half a century later and now finding itself in Canberra, the slogan hints at what is inside the "electricity box". Where one would expect to see cables and transformers, is a beach scene, complete with a deck chair, sand and plastic shovel - all of which can be viewed from the small portholes added to the side of the box. What appears to be an electricity box is, in fact, An Infrastructure of Care, the work from artist Studio Bud that is part of the Design Canberra Public Art Trail.
Winding through City West, the trail aims to lead people from the Australian National University to the Design Canberra festival hub in Civic Square, with artworks from six Canberra artists.
"It gives a city the opportunity for moments of discovery and delight," Design Canberra director Jodie Cunningham says.
"It makes art more accessible, it gives the community an opportunity to discover things and think about things in a different way. And it shapes the way people travel through a city.
"At the Design Canberra Festival at the moment, we're supporting 14 public art interventions, which is more than we've ever supported before. And that's really because of our vision to celebrate Canberra as a global city of design, and provide visitors with an opportunity to explore the city."
Running from November 2 to 20, the Design Canberra Festival offers more than 200 events - its most ambitious line-up to date - with a program including talks, tours, exhibitions, public art installations, workshops and symposiums. Each of which follows the 2022 theme of Transformation.
When it comes to the Public Art Trail, it's easy to just assume that Transformation only applies to the temporary transformation of Canberra's streets.
But each of the six artworks focuses on some sort of transformation. In the case of Studio Bud's electricity box, it's a comment on homelessness and at what point a public space transforms into a private one (and if it ever can).
Both Sam Sheppard's work Rekindle - located at the corner of Childers Street and University Avenue - and Hannah Quinlivan's New Shoots - on the Alinga Street overpass - both look at epicormic growth following natural disasters, in particular bushfires. And in the case of Sheppard's Rekindle - which at first glance looks like a burnt tree stump - the piece will be transformed throughout the festival, with the addition of wooden leaves.
Nestled in a tree on Marcus Clarke Street, on the corner of University Avenue, is Lan Nguyen-Hoan's A staircase from here to where?. The work is the most adorable spiral staircase, with small, brass sandals sitting on one of its steps. It aims to represent the journey of transformation, by filling the empty void between two tree trunks.
S.A. Adair's Passage No.1, which has found its home in Hobart Place, focuses on natural decay, with a large steel frame holding up dried plants, which are expected to weather away throughout the festival. Meanwhile, Rose Armstrong's Woven Change - which is in the Latin American Plaza - is para cord weaved between scaffolding poles.
"The beautiful thing about that one is that it's interactive. So people are encouraged to play with it and I walked past the other day, and I'd seen that somebody had woven some grass and leaves through it as well," says Craft ACT public programs manager Moraig McKenna.
"It's really lovely in that way - people are interacting with the work and having a bit of fun with it."
But that's the thing about public artworks, in a way there is always an opportunity for interactive or changing elements - it's just a question of whether it's suitable social behaviour or not.
For these six artists, the art trail was a way to branch out of their normal art process to develop public works - something that they either have limited or no experience with.
And part of that process was learning how to create art that work from a safety point of view, an environmentally suitable perspective - for example, Nguyen-Hoan's work was originally planned to be made of copper before realising that plastic would be safer for the tree it was housed in - and finally, potentially preparing themselves that the works could get damaged by weather or people passing by.
"So S.A. Adair's work is quite susceptible to wind and rain, and it's got all of the grasses and things hanging for it from it. So, she's quite happy for that to disintegrate a little bit," McKenna says.
"But all of them are kind of aware that these things could be damaged by people. Studio Bud was thinking, because of the location of his artwork, it could be graffitied, but that would work quite well with the artwork itself. So they're all quite aware that these things are out in the public and could be damaged or changed by the public."
For more information about the Design Canberra program, go to designcanberrafestival.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
