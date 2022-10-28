The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Design Canberra Festival 2022 includes public art that's right up your street

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
October 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Studio Bud's An Infrastructure of Care, exterior and interior, on Northbourne Avenue. Picture supplied

You may have noticed a new addition to your daily drive along Northbourne Avenue. Or perhaps not. The nature of the addition is to be hidden in plain sight, after all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.