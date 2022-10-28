Indeed, they did. But it didn't always end well. The Canberra Times reported on January 4, 1984 that one of the attendees at Boys Brigade Centenary Camp had an accident at the upper quarry. "The boy had been practising abseiling at about 3.45pm with about six others when his belt had become loose, and he slipped. He had been in an area of the quarry where there is about a 30-metre drop. He fell near a ledge at the bottom. Some of the boys made a bush stretcher and he was carried part way down the steep rough slope below the quarry. Some other boys ran to the main road to get help."