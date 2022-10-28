Several readers vividly recall the tornado that hit West Block on May 23, 1988 that was recently detailed in this column.
"That very piece of roof mentioned in that article landed on top of my Ford Escort which my husband had taken to work," writes Kerin Cox of Garran.
"Had he been sitting in the driver's seat when the wind gust struck, perhaps waiting for the storm to pass, he would have had a massive beam forced through his chest, " explains Kerin. "It took months to get the car back, with a whole new top section, and no help from the Commonwealth."
Trevor Fowler of Chisholm, a Hansard reporter in Old Parliament House who "had the privilege of parking in what we called the West Block car park", also remembers that evening well.
"Having just returned from an evening stroll, as in those days Parliament still had a dinner break, my colleagues Bill and Phil (still mates 40 years later) approached me and asked, 'Do you drive that little orange Datsun 120Y wagon in the car park?' When I answered yes, they replied 'Well, part of West Block's roof has just landed on it!'"
At first Trevor didn't believe his workmates, thinking it was a prank, so he checked for himself. "The roof of my poor little runabout was squashed and nearly all of the windows were smashed," he recalls. "The car was still driveable, despite being full of glass fragments and decidedly lacking headroom, so after my reporting duties had finished, which would have been around midnight, I buttoned up my winter overcoat and headed off to the car park for what was an extremely chilly 20-kilometre drive home." Talk about dedication to service.
In the mid-1970s, Julie Lindner of Farrer worked at West Block as a programming assistant for the Department of Treasury, but her office was situated directly outside the mail room for the adjoining Prime Minister's Department.
"A number of in-trays lined the corridor and there was often no one around so I was regularly approached by delivery drivers asking me where to leave things form the PM's department," she recalls.
According to Julie, "a few days after the governor-general sacked Gough Whitlam [November 11, 1975], a large chicken and champagne banquet was set up in the gardens right outside my office, obviously a celebration of events for some".
But that wasn't all she remembers from that momentous period in our political history. A few weeks later, Julie claims "a huge delivery van pulled up outside West Block, and the driver asked me about his cargo".
"I looked at the docket and it was to deliver a full-sized billiard table to Government House," muses Julie, who, still to this day, "wonders if that was 'thanks' from someone for events of two weeks earlier". Mmm. Surely it was just coincidence. Well, I hope so.
According to Julie, soon after Malcolm Fraser won the subsequent election, the in-trays of the PMs department "started to fill with Alfa Romeo parts". "Apparently Fraser had a love for fast cars," she laughs.
Mike Edwards of Merimbula worked at West Block in the mid-1980s. It was before computers so like most government departments of that era, if you needed a document to be typed, you had to take it to the "typing pool".
"To get anything typed quickly you had to convince the head of the typing pool that your work needed to go to the top of in-tray," recalls Mike, who developed an innovative technique to ensure his requests went to the head of the queue.
"The head typist was Marge and second in charge was Tina," he recalls. "West Block had smooth wooden floors so I would run down the corridor to the pool and fly in on my knees singing 'Don't cry for me Marge and Tina'." Oh dear.
"They were lovely ladies, hardworking with a wonderful attitude, and given some of the writing styles they were often presented with, 'liquid paper' was a life saver for them," says Mike, who explains the white correction fluid "was invented in the early 1950s by American commercial artist and typist Bette Nesmith Graham, who was mother of Mike Nesmith, one the Monkees". You learn something new every day.
Kim Miller of Kambah reveals she worked at West Block in 1986 in an area curiously called "The Free Issue Unit". Kim explains that along with a colleague, it was her duty to distribute items such as photos of the Queen and the Australian flag to community groups and schools. "We also sent letters signed from the Queen to people celebrating their 100th year."
Has anyone in Canberra received a letter for their 100th birthday from King Charles III yet?
Finally, Joan Bartlett of Bungendore wonders who else has read West Block: the Hidden World of Canberra's Mandarins (Sara Dowse, Penguin, 1983). The novel of many colourful stories set in and around West Block received a rave review from William Noonian at The Australian newspaper, who, soon after it was published, wrote: "With sensitivity and humour, she [Dowse] has added features and soul to the faceless image of the public servant." Wait, what? A positive spin on Canberra public servants. Who'd have thought? It ought to be framed. Now all I need to do is find a copy of the book.
Given the number of stories that continue to lob into my inbox (and post box!) about West Block, maybe it's time for someone to pen a non-fiction equivalent. Any volunteers?
Many readers were surprised to read of the alternative walking track up Mt Ainslie. Several, after attempting the four-kilometre return walk for the first time, would agree with John James of Kambah who reports, "You weren't half wrong about the top bit from the upper quarry to the summit being extra steep".
David Osmond of Dickson who ran/walked all the 22.5 kilometres of formed tracks on Mt Ainslie in 3.5 hours back in 2020 reports his dad, who has lived in Canberra since 1933, remembers "a modified truck that used to run on the rails in the late 1930s leading up to the upper Mt Ainslie quarry".
Meanwhile, several readers including Gary Scheld and Richard Holgate, recall the top quarry being nicknamed 'Devils Hole'. "I think local scout adventurer groups used to abseil up the wall of the quarry," reports Richard.
Indeed, they did. But it didn't always end well. The Canberra Times reported on January 4, 1984 that one of the attendees at Boys Brigade Centenary Camp had an accident at the upper quarry. "The boy had been practising abseiling at about 3.45pm with about six others when his belt had become loose, and he slipped. He had been in an area of the quarry where there is about a 30-metre drop. He fell near a ledge at the bottom. Some of the boys made a bush stretcher and he was carried part way down the steep rough slope below the quarry. Some other boys ran to the main road to get help."
Several readers including Stephen Jones suggest those who tackle the track take heed of my advice to take care when approaching the upper quarry from above. "It's unfenced and the drop comes on you suddenly if you don't know where to look!"
Of course, it goes without saying to always take care when walking in the bush.
After reading about it in this column's recent feature, several readers were delighted to visit the site of the former Sherwood Homestead for the first time this spring.
"What a magnificent place," marvels Maureen and Andy Marshall of Nicholls.
"We could not believe the large number of daffodils that were out in flower, also the jonquils and snowdrops. We took our lunch along and it was a lovely spot to sit as we found a seat near the bubbling stream.
"We have driven along the Brindabella Road a few times before, never thinking that there was this little gem not far from the main road," report the duo who snapped this lovely photo. The flowers are well past their prime now so if you are keen to visit, best wait until next September.
Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.
