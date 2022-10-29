Mountaintop beers a high point of Austria's peak season (summer, that is)

Mountain high, river deep. While it's the peaks that dominate the landscape around St Johann im Pongau, the most impressive natural landmark is the Liechtensteinklamm, the longest and deepest gorge in the Alps. At the bottom of the ravine, with 300-metre-high walls soaring up on either side, I walk along the paths that have been constructed just above the torrential river, or even cut through the rock itself. An orange spiral staircase known as the Helix only adds to the sense of wonder as you go deeper into the gorge, each turn of the walkway revealing new views until you reach an enormous waterfall at the end, cascading down the steep cliff face.