The Canberra Times

Mountaintop beers a high point of Austria's peak season (summer, that is)

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
October 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picturesque picnic on the slopes above St Johann im Pongau. Pictures by Michael Turtle

On the lower slopes, the chairlifts are idle, each carrier frozen in place on its usual alpine journey. But the larger gondolas that stretch towards the top, they've thawed and are in full flight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.