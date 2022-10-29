Mountaintop beers a high point of Austria's peak season (summer, that is)

On the lower slopes, the chairlifts are idle, each carrier frozen in place on its usual alpine journey. But the larger gondolas that stretch towards the top, they've thawed and are in full flight.
At Austria's resort towns in winter, you can (and people do) ski every mountain in winter. But come summer, it's time to climb every mountain, as the melting snow reveals walking tracks high amongst the peaks.
About 60 kilometres south of Salzburg, St Johann im Pongau is calm in summer after a busy ski season. Unlike other resort towns that have more dramatic rocky peaks, St Johann is famous for having some of the highest forested mountains in Europe - or, as one local puts it to me, "we have friendlier mountains".
The Hochgrundeck mountain doesn't feel all too friendly at times as I hike up towards its summit, 1827 metres high. Steep sections through the forest are slightly challenging and low-hanging clouds are obscuring much of the view that I've come for. But blue sky breaks through as my group reaches the top, revealing a 360-degree panorama of the hundreds of peaks surrounding us, undoubtedly the best view in the region.
A small wooden chapel called Friedenskirche (Peace Church) near the top has become somewhat of a pilgrimage site; nearby is a natural amphitheatre where an annual wrestling competition is held on Assumption Day when a local is crowned the champion; and a short stroll leads to a cross marking the highest point, where a book explains how the Hochgrundeck is an ancient ritual spot, with suggestions on how, at the top of our hike, we can connect to the healing energy within the mountain.
While I appreciate the sentiment, I instead find my healing energy in a large glass of beer at Heinrich Kienerhaus, the charming mountaintop inn where hikers gather for a hearty meal after their ascent. With stunning vistas from the restaurant, I devour bratwurst and sauerkraut (feeling very Austrian as I do), before owner Hermann Hinterhlzl comes over to share shots of schnapps. The inn has been in his family since 1979 and even offers accommodation if the idea of walking back down seems too much after his generous rounds of drinks.
Mountain high, river deep. While it's the peaks that dominate the landscape around St Johann im Pongau, the most impressive natural landmark is the Liechtensteinklamm, the longest and deepest gorge in the Alps. At the bottom of the ravine, with 300-metre-high walls soaring up on either side, I walk along the paths that have been constructed just above the torrential river, or even cut through the rock itself. An orange spiral staircase known as the Helix only adds to the sense of wonder as you go deeper into the gorge, each turn of the walkway revealing new views until you reach an enormous waterfall at the end, cascading down the steep cliff face.
Within the town of St Johann itself, the main sight is the Pongau Cathedral, founded on the site in the 10th century but rebuilt in its current form after a devastating fire in 1855. The neo-gothic altar is a marvel, and the size of the church stands out in the quiet community, where the only other things to really see are the charming shops and cafes. For most visitors, the town is just a base for the surrounding region.
Exploring the countryside can be as simple as taking a picnic basket up a hill, as I do one afternoon, to sit on the grass and enjoy the local cheese amongst the green slopes, with views across the valley, the river winding through the centre and a monastery prominently perched in woodlands above it.
The cows watch on (do they want their cheese back?) and the goats almost seem to smile when we throw them a leftover carrot. There's little distinction between the agriculture and the homes in this part of the world.
In the afternoon, I retreat to my accommodation at the Hotel Alpendorf which, like many here, is more than just a place to rest your head. Beyond the large comfortable rooms and excellent restaurant serving local dishes of fresh ingredients, the lower floor offers a sizable wellness centre with an indoor pool and, being Austria, a complex of saunas. Again, being Austria, these are naked-only saunas with mixed genders - something that can sometimes seem a bit uncomfortable for Australian visitors. But embracing the local traditions, I stretch out on my towel and quickly lose my self-consciousness. Although it's made much easier by the fact that nobody else comes into the sauna while I'm here - ha!
Austria is often overlooked by Australian travellers to Europe, but I think it's truly underrated. While those who do make the journey often focus on the popular ski resorts in winter, it's the summer when they're at their most vibrant. Cities like Vienna and Salzburg are obvious attractions but, to appreciate the natural beauty of Austria, I also recommend a visit to a smaller town like St Johann im Pongau. Friendly mountains, every one ready for climbing, with a beer waiting for you at the top.
Michael Turtle was a guest of the Austrian National Tourist Office. You can see more things to do in St Johann im Pongau on his Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
