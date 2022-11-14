How much super is enough to set yourself up for retirement?

The clock is always ticking on opportunities to make the most of your superannuation.

When was the last time you checked your super balance? How long will you contribute to your super before you retire? And how much super will you need anyway?



These are the crucial questions every Australian needs to be asking themselves to make sure they're on the path to achieving their retirement goals. Particularly that last one.



Knowing how much super you'll need is a tricky question that depends on the individual and the kind of retirement they want, said Martin Gee, Financial Planning Leader at the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC).



"People start work and know they are starting to 'save for retirement' with super but they often get to age 50 without having given it much thought," he said.



"That's because it's a bit like someone being asked to start playing a game of football, but not told the the rules of the game, how long the game will last or even where the goalposts are.



"Like a game of footy, you need to know where your super goalposts are, things like knowing how old you want to be when you retire, and how much money you want to have when you do."



Important to plan ahead



Recent research indicates that, with life expectancy rising, many of us will spend more than a quarter of our life in retirement, highlighting the importance of retirement planning. Retirement planning is more than just super - it can include insurance, other investments like property or shares, pensions, and retirement income products.

Getting a precise picture of how much money you'll need in retirement and what actions you need to take to get there should begin with looking at your current financial situation and spending habits.



"It's important to look at your income, spending and saving - and to do this honestly," said Mr Gee.



"Often people will come in with a figure for their current spending but when we compare it to their income we see a figure that should theoretically be going into savings but it's not. When we dig down we find out where it went - children, mortgage, holiday - and get the actual spending figure."



Once you understand exactly how much you spend, you can compare that to the figure of what you want to live on each year in retirement. You can then work out how your super balance is tracking to reach that.



There are benchmarking figures. The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) estimates that to have a 'comfortable' retirement, single people will need $545,000 in retirement savings and couples will need $640,001.

While this is useful, these are general estimates only and it's important to seek financial advice from a licensed professional to ensure information and advice takes your unique personal circumstances and needs into account. A 'comfortable' retirement will look different for everyone.

Regularly assessing your super can help you achieve a more comfortable retirement.

One way of approaching this is to think of how much you personally need to replace your current lifestyle, said Mr Gee.



"This is sometimes called your income 'replacement ratio'," he said. "It's generally based on a retirement income of about 70 to 80 per cent of the your income and takes into account some of the savings that might come your way - for example taxes could decrease due to extra deductions and some tax-free amounts, and the costs of clothing and commuting might reduce."



What if you're falling short?



If you've done the sums and realise the financial picture for retirement is not looking so rosy there are steps you can take straight away to get back on track.



"The earlier you start planning your retirement the better but 45 is the age you really need to pay attention to super because there's probably only 15 years until retirement," said Mr Gee.



"But even if you're over 45 there are steps you can take, If you look at the gap between your super projections and your desired income in retirement there are ways to make it work."



Regularly reviewing your super's investment options is one. Check on them at least annually to ensure they reflect factors like your risk appetite, your life stage, your lifestyle, and when you're likely to retire and access your super.



Boosting your balance with additional personal contributions is another opportunity that the majority of people are missing out on - recent research from finance business Savvy revealed that 57 per cent of Australians make no voluntary contributions to their super.



"If you're in a position to make additional super contributions it will go a long way in boosting your final balance," Mr Gee said.



"Thanks to the power of compound interest, the earlier you engage with your super and start making it work for you, the more it will pay off longer term."



By simply engaging with your super fund, having a plan and sticking to it, you'll be in a better position for retirement - and also help reduce stress and worry right now.



"If you're over 45 there are lots of competing requirements for your hard-earned money but you mustn't lose sight of your long-term goals while still addressing the short-term ones," said Mr Gee.



"When you understand what you're doing and see the benefits you tend to be more committed to your plan and will see it through."



