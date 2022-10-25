The flagship hotel of a growing luxury hotel group in Canberra Advertising Feature

Robert Foster (founder of Fink & Co) was commissioned to create the artwork within the Realm Lobby. It consists of approximately 5,250 anodized aluminium panel cards to create a true statement piece. Picture supplied

"Hotel Realm opened in 2007," said general manager Justin Higgins.



"At this time owners Ivan and Jure Domazet operated - and continue to operate - a successful development company, Doma Group, and managed two hotel properties; the Bay Waters in Batemans Bay and Pinnacle Apartments in Kingston.



"They were looking to expand their hotels offering.



"This is when Hotel Realm was imagined and established.



"It became the flagship hotel of a growing luxury hotel group in Canberra.



"Since then, Doma Hotels has expanded locally and nationally to include other brands - Burbury, Little National in Canberra and Sydney, and Brassey."



Hotel Realm is unique to Canberra and is well-known as a precinct.



"The Realm precinct centres around Hotel Realm's luxury accommodation and includes its high-end bars and restaurants."

Hotel Realm is a property for all different kinds of guests travelling for any number of reasons from business to pleasure.



"There is a big variety to our guests and depending on the days of the week or times of the year, this is clearly reflected.

"During the business week, Realm hosts many governments, embassy and corporate visitors and is ideally situated just around the corner of Parliament House," Justin said.



"During the weekends and holiday periods, Realm transforms into a staycation venue for leisure, attracting many special occasions such as weddings, birthdays and much more.

"Realm has also traditionally each year hosted several family activities over the Easter period which consist of things such as chocolate making classes with the chef, kid's Easter movie nights, Easter egg hunts with a special appearance from the Easter Bunny."

Whatever the occasion, "our team goes above and beyond to create memorable experiences for all guests.



"Our hotel is known as a site for romantic proposals, engagement celebrations, honeymooners, government delegations, sporting groups and much more."

In terms of facilities, "Hotel Realm offers all the bells and whistles that a 5-star property demands. Within the Realm Precinct, located in Barton, Doma Hotels owns and manages three other Hotels, Burbury Hotel & Apartments, Little National Hotel and Brassey Hotel. Each property offers a unique charm and experience.



"We have three restaurants, two-day spas, and a gym."



Additionally, "the Realm Precinct is great for conferences and events and offers a number of spaces for hire. The newest addition to the precinct is Leyla, our rooftop bar located on Level of the Burbury Hotel."

If you are a Canberra local or arts lover, you will recognise the Fink & Co products often sold at gallery and designer retail shops.



"(The late) Robert Foster (founder of Fink & Co) was commissioned to create an artwork within the Realm Lobby which is now a feature piece of the hotel. This artwork is made up of approximately 5,250 anodised aluminium panel cards. A true statement piece."

Hotel Realm has also received many awards over the years, and just this year the list includes: