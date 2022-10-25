Concerns for welfare of missing man

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a 20-year-old Canberra man who has gone missing.
Police said Jayden Caldwell had not been seen or heard from since about 2pm, Monday when he was last seen in Charnwood.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a solid build, medium-length brown hair, a moustache, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and navy blue shorts.
"Police and Jayden's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him," they said in a statement.
They asked anyone who had seen Mr Caldwell or had any information about where is is to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference 7252571.
