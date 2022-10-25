The Canberra Times
Concerns for welfare of missing man

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:31am
Police said Jayden Caldwell had not been seen or heard from since about 2pm, Monday.

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a 20-year-old Canberra man who has gone missing.

