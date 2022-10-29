Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, M. 115 minutes. 4 stars.
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris falls into a very special category: Movies To Which I Could Taks My Mother. It's been a while since I've attended the first opening-day session of a film in Dendy to have a decent-sized audience, this one mostly made up of older folk. They seemed to have a good time, as I did.
That's not intended as an insult, merely an observation. We often hear that cinemas are dominated by comic-book movies, but if something aimed at older audiences screens, they will come.
While some might not warm to this film, I found it a beautiful, bittersweet story, funny and poignant. Sure, it's often implausible - the story is best viewed as something of a fairytale, but there's more going on than might first appear (a recurring theme in the movie: look beneath the surface).
The film, set in 1957, is based on Mrs 'Arris Goes to Paris, a 1957 novel by Paul Gallico previously adapted for TV in 1958 with Gracie Fields and 1992 with Angela Lansbury.
Here, Ada Harris - capital H restored - is played by Lesley Manville in a role not at all like her previous "fashion" film, Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.
British war widow Ada (Lesley Manville) puts on a cheery face, but her life isn't going too well. She works as a cleaner and sewer for clients who at best patronise her and take her for granted and at worst make excuses not to hand over her hard-earned wages.
At the house of the wealthy but stingy Lady Dant (Anna Chancellor), Ada sees a stunning haute couture Dior dress and becomes infatuated with it - so much so she is determined to have one for herself. It's not just that she wants to appear posh - the dress represents beauty and romance and all the other things missing in her life, which she feels slowly ebbing away.
Much of the film is taken up with how she accumulates the necessary cash - some through strokes of fortune and fate, some through hard work and scrimping and saving, and some through kindness - her own and other people's.
Then she's off to Paris, planning to buy a dress and return the same day, but of course it's not as simple as that.
She arrives during a rubbish strike, so the city isn't looking its best, and finds her way to the House of Dior where, with a little bit of luck, she's invited by the charming Marquis de Chassagne (Lambert Wilson) to what turns out to be the showing of the 10th anniversary collection.
And so it goes, with obstacles at every turn, including the haughty attitude of Dior director Claudine Colbert (Isabelle Huppert), who doesn't think someone like Ada is worthy of such an exclusive item.
But most people are charmed by Ada's down to earth, ingenuous manner and seem to recognise her innate goodness, all of which help provide solutions to many - but not all - of the challenges she faces.
Mrs Harris reciprocates in several ways, such as playing Cupid for Dior's shy accountant Andre (Lucas Bravo) and Sartre-reading top model Natasha (Alba Baptista) and standing up for the workers, even challenging Monsieur Dior himself. But will her story end happily? Not all fairytales do, of course.
Manville makes the underappreciated underdog Ada's goodness believable without being cloying as well as conveying her frustrations and disappointments.
Excellent characterisations come from, among others, Ellen Thomas as Ada's best friend and fellow cleaner Vi, Huppert as the woman whose steely exterior has a reason for being and Bravo and Baptista as the younger folk who, like Ada, don't feel fulfilled in life. Wilson and Jason Isaacs, as the Irish bookie who's fond of her, are also notable.
MUST READS:
Since it's the middle of a rubbish strike, Paris doesn't look quite as alluring as as it usually does. There is plenty of beauty in three-time Oscar winning costume designer Jenny Beavan's work which might lead some to dismiss this as fashion porn.
But if you're willing and able to be swept up in its characters and story, this is lovely. There are fewer comic moments than might be expected but this is really a charm movie.
Stories about goodness and kindness that aren't sickly sweet aren't all that common: director Anthony Fabian, who co-scripted with three others. makes this one of them.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.