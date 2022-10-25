E-bikes are not always an economical alternative to cars

People who switch from cars to bicycles ("Push to replace second cars with e-bikes," October 22) should plan for the hidden costs of cycling.
The first hidden cost is that, unless your bike is equipped with mudguards, lights, and either saddlebags or a luggage basket, it will often be impractical to cycle.
Second is reliability. In 60,000 kilometers of commuting and a year of managing a bicycle fleet, I've found that normal road bike tyres get punctures at about 500-kilometre intervals. It costs about $20 to have a puncture fixed. With each puncture you risk being late for work, or being late to collect a distressed child from childcare. Some tyres survive 5000 kilometres or more between punctures, but you need to know which ones.
Third is servicing costs. Cars are designed to be serviced once a year or every 15,000 kilometres. Most bicycles are designed to be serviced once a month or every 500 kilometres. If you follow the recommended servicing schedule, servicing your bike will cost as much, per kilometre, as servicing a large four-wheel-drive.
Fourth is energy costs. Bikes run on metabolic energy that is fuelled by food. Pedalling a normal bike for a kilometre uses about forty calories. That's 2 per cent of a typical day's food intake, or one fifteenth of a Big Mac. Pedalling to assist an e-bike for a kilometre might use half as many calories, and might add 20 cents to your food costs.
So Dr Mackenzie, like the true believer that he appears to be, thinks "Dr Jim knows best" (Letters, October 22).
Dr Chalmers may have a PhD in political science but, as a professor of mine once said, "having a PhD dooms you to deep rut". I hardly think being associated as an adviser to the erstwhile "world's best treasurer" is any recommendation, given the mess he made of it.
And, who is so one-eyed to believe that the "Treasurer is not trying to shift the blame to the previous government"?
He has done nothing but blame the previous government since May 21, the best being to blame it for the "trillion dollar" debt that Labor started in 2008 with billions of handouts, leaving the NDIS fiscal bomb for the Coalition to fund (chickens now coming home now for Mr Shorten) and supporting and extending the COVID support payments.
What hypocrisy.
Douglas Mackenzie (Letters, October 23) trots out Paul Keating, the "J" curve man, who gave us both the deepest recession and the highest interest rates in living memory as a Chalmers mentor. He follows this by naming Wayne Swan, who promised us surplus after surplus but never delivered one, as another gem of an economist to whom Chalmers served. and was a senior adviser to. PhD or not, God help us.
I have just cancelled our land tax after we moved back into our ACT rental property. Land tax is assessed quarterly. If you cancel your land tax at any time during the advance payment period when the property is no longer rented you're not entitled to a refund for the pro-rata amount of land tax already paid. This can amount to many hundreds of dollars.
Contrary to Frank Selch's views (Letters, October 21), the government's decision to reverse Morrison's ill-considered decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital is the right decision.
At the partition of Palestine in 1948, Jerusalem was to be placed under international jurisdiction. Israel has never permitted that to be implemented, as it has never permitted the Palestinian refugees of 1948 to return to their homes, as also required by the UN.
Robbie Gore (Letters, October 21) also peddles the Israeli lobby's rubbish about the Palestinians not wanting to negotiate.
How do you negotiate with an occupying power destroying your homes and livelihoods and keeping you under apartheid conditions?
Thankfully our government is taking a more just position on this question than we have seen for a long time.
Can we please get TV reporters to stop telling us that the river will peak at "95 metres above sea level". It is utterly meaningless as a judgement of the likelihood of flooding.
The Murray is already several hundred metres above sea level at its source. It is the level of the river above the floor of the river channel which matters.
Congratulations to the Diamonds for taking the tough stance of standing up for their values and rejecting sponsorship from organisations that do not align with their principles.
We can only learn from their hard decision and be better ourselves by not allowing fossil fuel companies to buy social licences and acceptance that hides their destruction of the planet.
Thank you Ian Warden for your article "Who'd pay to hear ScoMo speak?" (canberratimes.com.au, October 22) commenting upon the former PM's signing by the World Wide Speakers Group and the florid description of his qualifications on their website.
May I suggest that, for completeness, that description needs this addition: "the man has delusions of adequacy".
The anarcho-tyranny of the modern world continues apace as Canberra continues its leniency towards drugs.
Soon, under the guise of climate change action, cyber security, equality and public health, the average person won't be able to do a thing, except pop a pill and get high, have virtual sex with a dragon, and eat kibble that's been popped right into their mouth by the robotic arm that's on tracks on their pod's ceiling. And the people will be trained to think they're free.
So Hancock Prospecting has withdrawn its $15 million sponsorship offer to the Diamonds netball team over a dispute about players wearing the company logo, calling the jersey dissent "virtue signalling".
And here was me thinking philanthropy was about making significant donations of money to help good causes rather than a means of advertising, or name-calling when you don't get your way.
In that regard, think of the far more productive reaction had Ms Rinehart said "forget about the logo. The money, which I've made from digging up Australian minerals is to help a much loved Australian team stay in their game".
That really would be virtue signalling, but of the noblest order.
Felicity Chivas (Letters, October 23) claims Iran was a democracy before a coup of sorts re-established a monarchical regime. Property rights are the cornerstone of democracies.
There is no democracy without enforced property rights. Mosaddegh, who never had a majority, was scheming with Iran's Communists (Tudeh Party) to steal British oil infrastructure.
These policies were very popular with most of the Iranian people who figured they could get something for nothing.
It was always thus. If everybody owns it nobody owns it. The tragedy of the commons.
Those were the times when the West was in a fight to the death with mass-murdering international communism.
Nobody knew communism would eventually collapse because of its own inequities. It seemed relentless.
The British, ever the gentlemen, tried diplomacy. When that failed they went to the international court in The Hague which claimed it was none of its business.
The real democracies of Britain and America, not the CIA or British secret service, then decided it was up to them to enforce property rights over populism.
Richard Johnson (Letters, October 24) and Felicity Chivas (Letters, October 25) suggest, albeit tongue in cheek, draining the lake to make way for apartment blocks.
Unfortunately before it was a lake the area was a flood plain subject to regular inundation by an overflowing Molonglo River. We have enough residential areas built on flood plains in this country already.
Draining the lake is a bad idea. Don't even think it - even tongue in cheek - lest someone in authority takes you seriously and makes it happen.
Blame interest rates, inflation, debt levels, flat wages, the last government, or whatever you like, for our economic woes. But don't dare include the massive misallocation of finances due to the woke world's obsession with climate change.
The New Zealand rugby haka is an exquisitely primitive and crude war dance. It is certainly not a welcome; but rather a warning. The aggressive and menacing body language message is "don't mess with us, or our land".
Re: the Gina Rinehart/Netball Australia imbroglio. If people can be held accountable for things their fathers have said and done then I'm in big trouble.
Maybe Icon Water has failed to notice the water they're "selling" has dropped, at no cost, from the sky. Surely their claim for supply charge increases might simply be defrayed by rising customer numbers increasing demand.
A close relative of mine died of an overdose from heroin because the "harmless" marijuana she began taking eventually led to stronger and stronger drug use.
It's been so wet lately that the ants I observe on my daily walks have changed their behaviour significantly. Instead of building little levee banks they are now hard at work on what appears to be an ark. I'm thinking about doing the same.
The RBA has set 2 to 3 per cent as the optimum inflation zone, but it is arbitrary. We are currently experiencing very unusual international circumstances of inflation and we could be a little more lax. We could simply adopt inflation as acceptable if between 3 and 4 per cent. This will provide more flexibility in economic management.
A political scenario for the UK to consider: King Charles III dismisses the Conservative government then summons Keir Starmer and invites him to form an interim Labour administration pending an election.
I actually wanted the UK Conservatives to rehabilitate Boris Johnson. Not only does he hold a mandate from the electorate he is by far the most likely person to lead the Conservatives to victory at the next British election. And, best of all, for all his obvious faults, he isn't boring.
When a death results from a car being driven through flood water shouldn't that be considered manslaughter?
So Gina has picked up her $15 million ball and gone home. Who would have thought?
