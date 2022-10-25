The Canberra Times
ACT court re-sentences Jayke Steven John Fleury for burglary while COVID-infected, drug trafficking and violence

By Toby Vue
Updated October 25 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 6:30pm
Jayke Fleury was re-sentenced in the ACT Supreme Court after swinging an axe at his victim during a burglary. Picture Facebook

A COVID-infected, axe-wielding burglar has been released from jail with a judge being persuaded the offender on Tuesday "is a far cry from the man who committed the offences" after the case was remitted to her for re-sentencing.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

