Catherine Called Birdy, M. 108 minutes. 4 stars.
Despite its awful title, Catherine Called Birdy is a gorgeous little film from American indie-turned-mainstream writer-director Lena Dunham is such a joy, a medieval-set teenage comedy, like Clueless performed in kirtles and capes.
Bella Ramsay set the internet on fire in the final season of Game of Thrones, then aged only 10 but absolutely commanding the screen as the Queen of Bear Island, kicking all kinds of ass.
Here, she plays Birdy - her family's pet name for the young Lady Catherine, and thus the film's title, a title that wouldn't have audiences flocking to the cinema to see it, but luckily this film is made for the streaming platform Amazon Prime, and I heartily suggest it gets added to your watchlist.
The title actually comes from the source material, Karen Cushman's 1994 novel, written in diary style in the voice of a 14-year-old girl living in 13th-century England.
The book won its author a bunch of awards and now, with Lena Dunham's acerbic and joyful film, it should win a new generation of fans.
In the English village of Stonebridge is Stonebridge Manor whose lord is Sir Rollo (Andrew Scott), husband to Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper). The couple has two sons, one a monk (Archie Renaux as Edward) and one still hanging around the house (Dean-Charles Chapman as Robert), awaiting his inheritance, something plenty of contemporary parents will feel is a modern phenomenon.
Their youngest is Catherine (Bella Ramsay), and her brother Edward has given her a diary to write in to help with her education.
We are thusly treated to Catherine's innermost thoughts, and Catherine proves there is a fire inside this young lady.
An independent thinker and a cheeky scamp, Catherine mostly employs her fierce wit in schemes to dodge her father's plans to have her married off to bring in money to revive the family's sagging fortunes.
Her dad does seem at all fussy about who her suitor should be, just so long as they represent a fiscal windfall.
Catherine dispatches the first of these (Russell Brand) by pretending to be a village scamp and passing on some choice lies about Lady Catherine, but the very age-inappropriate old lord she nicknames Shaggy Beard (Paul Kaye) finds all of Birdy's deliberately appalling behaviours an intoxicating delight, and it seems there is no escaping matrimony for the spirited girl.
Not even her dishy Uncle George (Joe Alwyn) can intervene, as he has his own financial issues he must solve with his own unwanted marriage, to the wealthy Ethelfrida of Devon (Sophie Okonedo).
The casting absolutely makes this film. Bella Ramsay looks like a pre-Raphaelite beauty and she brings that fearless Game of Thrones energy to Catherine, a girl who loves playing in the mud with the village boys and secretly attending hangings.
It is her voice we hear, reading the entries in her diary, narrating just as Alicia Silverstone's Cher does in Clueless, and in a similarly comedic fashion, sometimes insightful and sometimes joyfully tone-deaf.
We're about to see Ramsay in the series The Last of Us, and if she isn't a household name yet, she will be after that.
Lena Dunham made her generation's Sex and the City with her series Girls, she's an insightful writer and creator and it's an impressive use of her Hollywood power to produce a work that speaks to young girls and empowers them to forge their own paths through life.
She uses some of the conventions that others - A Knight's Tale, Marie Antoinette, The Great - have used to connect modern audiences to a historical subject, contemporary music and flashy editing among them.
So many films set in the Middle Ages are dreary things, Monty Python and the Holy Grail aside, but readers of Chaucer know what a hearty mob they could be, and I love Dunham's take on 13th-century family life.
