Daniel says clowns have a place, even in politics: "Clowns amongst the political ranks are needed in a democracy from time to time. It helps to reflect on ourselves and our fellow citizens. We vote them in, after all! Maybe it's because of slim pickings. Maybe we're hoodwinked by political spinners. Either way, they'll keep coming. Unlike in some unfortunate parts of the world where getting rid of scary clowns requires a revolution, at least we can have the joy of voting them out - well, within our electorate anyway. (Wish I could vote in more electorates. There are still lots of clowns. Morrison still won his seat! And who the hell still votes for Michaelia Cash?)"