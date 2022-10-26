This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The sun came out with a vengeance yesterday. After days of relentless rain, it turned the atmosphere to steam. So intense was the humidity even the talkative ducks that have invaded the neighbourhood looked languid.
It felt like Borneo.
Musing on this while walking the dog, a silver lining in the COVID cloud became apparent. Having shifted to a permanent work-from-home arrangement during lockdown, I was no longer prisoner of the dress code.
It's always seemed cruel, this insistence in some professions of forcing men and women to dress entirely inappropriately for the climate. Suits and ties, heavy shoes, poly-blend shirts unforgiving of lumps and bumps are all bad enough in winter. They verge on human rights abuses in summer.
I came across the dress code's peak stupidity almost three years ago while covering the Black Summer fires.
On a road closed to all but emergency services and accredited media - a road blackened by the inferno on which sat the remains of a burnt out fire truck - I came upon a half naked TV journalist preparing to film a piece to camera.
He was changing out the mandatory orange fire protection gear into a suit and tie, checking his hair in the car's side mirror as he went. Here, in the middle of the apocalypse. A suit and tie.
Of course, the code's oppression is not limited to TV reporters. Find yourself in the city at peak hour and behold the commuters stuffed into trains and buses, trussed up like turkeys in too-tight jackets, their faces beaded with perspiration. What for? It makes no sense.
Admittedly, it's eased up a little since COVID, and so it should. As bosses try to get their workers back to the office, they need to make the experience a little less uncomfortable. A fairly simple way to do that is to scrap the expectation that everyone dress for a European climate while working in hot and sticky Australia. And I don't mean tan chinos, checked shirt, blazer and boat shoes a la casual Friday. We need a complete rethink.
During Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, we could perhaps take some cues from India, where dressing for comfort is an ancient art form. Loose fitting linen shalwar kameez and sandals for men and women look stylish and respectful and are (ahem) well suited to hot climates. Skinny suits, neckties and body-hugging shirts are not.
So lighten up in summer, Australia, and get loose. I have and my work day is so much better for it.
- Medibank has revealed a data breach was far bigger than previously believed and it is contacting current and former customers who might have had their private information stolen. Australia's largest private medical insurer said the hack had taken a "distressing" turn after it received further files from the hackers. They included files containing Medibank customer data as well as 1000 policy records from offshoot Ahm that had personal and health claims information.
- Passengers and crew on the first major cruise liner to visit Western Australia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have tested positive for the virus. Health authorities and the ship's operators, Carnival Australia, have not revealed how many cases are on board the Coral Princess but say they are being managed according to recently established protocols. That includes the small number with the virus being isolated for five days.
- Treasurer Jim Chalmers has lauded the significance of Britain being about to have its first prime minister of Asian descent. Rishi Sunak has been named leader of the Conservative Party after Liz Truss resigned from the prime ministership, paving the way for him to take the nation's top job. Dr Chalmers called Mr Sunak a great friend of Australia and congratulated him. "I don't think it's insignificant a country like the United Kingdom has its first prime minister of colour," he said.
YOU SAID IT: We asked about populism, clowns in politics and whether you're afraid of them.
Reggie says, "The only time I suffer coulrophobia [fear of clowns] is when I see those political clowns!"
Tony says, "Coulrophbia is real. Some people are scared witless by clowns while the majority find them funny or just plain ridiculous. I used to love clowns but with the advent of clown politics I'm no longer keen on them. The question I have is, why on earth do we keep voting for them? While their antics may be amusing, not in politics please. Love your articles. How long ago did you start? I have saved every one of them." Thanks, Tony, I started with The Echidna after the election at the end of May.
Oliver shares the fear. "You're right about the clowns. They're a shocking impediment to good government. I'd mention Barnaby Joyce, too - another clown, along with the Nationals generally (a bunch of clowns). Their primary vote in the 2019 election was only 4.5 per cent but they wielded far too much influence in the Coalition government. Recall Joyce's disgraceful behaviour over the 'net zero by 2050' policy."
Likewise, Diane, who says, "Australia needs to keep vigilant because these clowns as you call them can sneak up and bite you when you least expect to it. We have plenty of naysayers here if you remember the vaccine recently. There are more dangerous clowns than Trump."
Daniel says clowns have a place, even in politics: "Clowns amongst the political ranks are needed in a democracy from time to time. It helps to reflect on ourselves and our fellow citizens. We vote them in, after all! Maybe it's because of slim pickings. Maybe we're hoodwinked by political spinners. Either way, they'll keep coming. Unlike in some unfortunate parts of the world where getting rid of scary clowns requires a revolution, at least we can have the joy of voting them out - well, within our electorate anyway. (Wish I could vote in more electorates. There are still lots of clowns. Morrison still won his seat! And who the hell still votes for Michaelia Cash?)"
