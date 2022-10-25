Gemma Potter can remember what it was like to play at a packed AIS Arena.
With the Canberra Capitals in full flight, the venue was rocking.
That was until the arena was shuttered in 2020, closed indefinitely amid a funding dispute and deemed unsafe.
Suddenly the Capitals were forced out of their big-game home and into a nomadic lifestyle dictated by bookings at alternate venues such as the National Convention Centre. So dire was the situation last season, the team was set to play finals fixtures at the 1300-seat Southern Cross Stadium.
So when the Labor government confirmed there will be $15 million funding to refurbish and reopen the AIS Arena in Tuesday night's budget, Potter was among many celebrating the grant.
If the venue opens as hoped prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, the Capitals have just one more year to wait before they can return to the showpiece arena and create the next chapter in the stadium's storied history.
"That will be awesome if AIS Arena reopens," Potter said. "If we get that, we don't have a limitation on how many people can come watch us play.
"Last year when we were in the finals series, there were talks we wouldn't be able to fit all our fans that wanted to be able to come watch us in the game. If the AIS Arena reopens, it will be awesome to have the maximum capacity we can reach. To give every fan the opportunity to come watch us will be awesome."
Among the biggest losers from the initial decision to close the AIS Arena were female athletes, with the Capitals and Super Netball's Giants the two primary tenants.
It's a decision that led to harsh criticism from the ACT government, sports minister Yvette Berry blasting the former federal Liberal government for allowing the federally-run venue to fall into disuse.
While the reopening of the AIS Arena will provide a short-term home for the Capitals, it's widely accepted the 41-year-old venue is fast approaching the end of its useful life.
It's a long-term challenge the University of Canberra are looking to solve through their UC Arena development.
The plans involve courts for use by the community as well as female-focused high-performance facilities that will provide a permanent home to the Capitals.
UC director of sport Carrie Graf said it's vital women in Canberra have access to state-of-the-art amenities.
"We've known for a long time the Capitals don't have a high-performance training centre, nor a venue to play in," Graf said.
"This funding is huge moving forward. For the Capitals, this is their home. We need to be providing them high-performance facilities that are appropriate for the modern elite athlete.
"The Raiders have a high-performance facility, they're adapting that for their women's team that's coming soon. The Brumbies have a high-performance facility. The Capitals are more than deserving of a custom built, high-performance facility."
