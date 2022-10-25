The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Capitals star Gemma Potter desperate to return to AIS Arena after funding pledge

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Capitals players Shaneice Swain, left, and Gemma Potter, right, show off the new Indigenous inspired uniforms. Picture by James Croucher

Gemma Potter can remember what it was like to play at a packed AIS Arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.