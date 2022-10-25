Constantly evolving and inspiring the next generation Advertising Feature

The zoo's motto is "to inspire and assist in the conservation of the natural world through innovative and exciting education experiences." Picture supplied

Jamala Wildlife Lodge was opened in December 2014 and was a major step to bolster the programs run by the zoo.



Jamala Wildlife Lodge and the National Zoo and Aquarium are owned and run by a local family that have seen five generations born in Canberra. Their aim is that the funds from Jamala allow the zoo and Jamala Wildlife Lodge to continue to grow and to subsidise the zoo's support for initiatives including:

The conservation of animals in the wild through direct cash donations

National and international breeding programs

Educational programs for adults and children

"The entire Jamala experience has been designed to maximise the opportunity to subtly impress on its guests that everything possible should be done to ensure that magnificent animals survive in the wild, whilst providing its guests with a combination of luxury and adventure," said spokesperson Jemma Walsh.



Jamala Wildlife Lodge offers you the opportunity of experiencing the thrill of close encounters with some of the world's most dangerous and endangered animals, as well as relaxing in the unique atmosphere of its three individually designed five-star accommodation precincts; uShaka Lodge, Giraffe Treehouses and the Jungle Bungalows.



The combination of opulent surroundings, incredible animal encounters and gourmet cuisine, alongside Jamala's five-star hospitality ensures that all guests share in a once in a lifetime experience during their stay.

"Every guest is treated as family when they step in the doors of Jamala. Second only to our amazing animals, the quality of our staff is the highest praise we get from visitors who stay with us."

As much as it supports the zoo, Jamala also wouldn't be here without it. In 1998 Richard and Maureen Tindale purchased what was then an aquarium and small native wildlife park, after it had gone into liquidation for a second time. They set about building a major zoo that housed animals in as comfortable surroundings as possible.



"Over the years, the owners, Richard and Maureen, have been joined at the zoo by two sons, four daughters, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, two grandsons and two granddaughters, many of whom still work there. We also take great pride in the fact that most staff are locals who started here as volunteers and have been trained by experienced staff to become what we regard as the best and most dedicated team in the country."



The zoo is constantly evolving, with new exhibits and expansions happening all the time. "The zoo has something for everyone, from providing school tours to educate our next generation, to getting people up close with our cheetahs - the fastest-declining big cat in Africa - to creating a playground with a difference, conservation is at the heart of everything we do," Jemma said.



"Our AdventureLand Playground and Kids Discovery Trail provides entertainment for the little ones whilst they learn the actual size of a rhino footprint or just how high an eland can jump. Our kids trail is expanding every day as more and more interactive components are added



"Our tours and encounters provide the chance to appreciate both the gentle giants and the fearsome predators. Join our African Savannah Safari or Awesome Roarsome Tour to get up close to our incredible residents.