In a technology world where we see new discoveries seemingly on a daily basis, in relative terms, renewable power generation, with both wind and solar, is 'old' technology.
For at least two millennia, machines powered by the wind have been used to pump water and grind grain.
I remember many a car trip as a child playing the windmills game to pass the time.
It was 1887 when the first wind turbine was used to produce electricity and, in 1980, the first wind farm (with 20 turbines) was brought online.
With all of that history, we are still developing this technology at an astonishing speed. A global energy record has just been broken with an offshore wind turbine.
Modern turbines are all about size. This new turbine has blades that are 108 metres in length with a diameter of 222 metres.
More importantly, it created a new record of 359 MWh of power produced in a 24-hour period. To put that in context, this one turbine alone could power 18,000 homes or 60,000 electric vehicles.
This is part of a new generation of direct drive turbines that use fewer parts than geared turbines which allows greater performance with less maintenance and more reliability.
As an bonus, the huge blades are cast from a single, gigantic piece of recyclable resin.
You might also like to read about:
Similarly, solar has a long history. It was 1839 that the photovoltaic effect was first observed and documented and by 1954 this technology was first used in silicon photovoltaic cells.
Many advances have been made since then and the efficiency of most solar panels you see on solar farms or on your rooftop sits at around 22 per cent.
Researchers have recently hit as high as 39.5 per cent and even 47.1 per cent but these have been in controlled conditions with panels that are not practical for mass production - yet.
Significant advances have been made in another area of solar technology - agrivoltaics (sometimes called agrisolar).
There is an argument, with some validity, that the installation of solar panels often occurs on prime agricultural land therefore reducing the ability for the world to produce the amount of food we need to feed 7.98 billion people (and counting).
I did write a purely hypothetical article way back in September 2009, where I suggested we build a 32-kilometre square of solar panels in the Simpson Desert and it would power Australia.
The land is not that productive so we could put it to good use. I did ignore the minor issue of transporting that electricity.
What we tend to do with solar farms is build them closer to population centres which is often where that land is being used for cropping or grazing.
While I acknowledge that it is somewhat difficult to strip the wheat crop that you grow in among your solar panels, agrivoltaics is working on multiple solutions to better enable grazing activities to continue on grazing country after the installation of solar panels.
I had a tour of a 200MW solar farm recently where the sheep numbers have only been reduced to about 70 per cent of the carrying capacity in place before the installation of solar.
The sheep enjoy the shade under the solar panels and the grass production is more reliant on the rainfall than the amount of sunshine.
Early trials show that the wool quantity and quality has actually improved, although I am waiting for more research to understand exactly why.
As far as we have already come, there is still a significant amount of development to occur with renewables.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.