Illawarra Stingrays star Chloe Middleton has re-signed with her A-League Women's team Canberra United for the upcoming season which will begin next month.
It will be the second season in green for Middleton. She made 14 appearances for the side last campaign, starting in eight of those matches.
The midfielder scored her first goal for United last season against her former club Western Sydney in a 5-0 rout.
Speaking following her announcement, Middleton said she was delighted to be playing for Canberra once more.
"I am delighted to be able to sign for Canberra United for a second season and am very much looking forward to joining up with the group again," she said.
"I loved my first season with the club. It's a fantastic place to be and we have some of, if not the best supporters in the league. They always get behind us and make playing at home such an occasion.
"We have a tremendous set of players here and I have really enjoyed playing for Canberra, exploring the City, and seeing what it has to offer. It's a brilliant environment to learn in and I am excited to get going."
Canberra will begin their A-League Women's season on November 19 against Perth at McKellar Park.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
