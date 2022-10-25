Concerns for welfare of woman missing for two weeks

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for about two weeks.
Police said Emma Meneghel, 44, was last seen in Fadden about two weeks ago, and she has not been in contact with family for the last week.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 168cm (5'6") tall, with a slim build, grey hair, and dark eyes.
"Police and Emma's family hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting any information regarding her whereabouts," they said in a statement.
Police believe Ms Meneghel might may be in the Parramatta region of NSW.
They asked anyone with information that could help find her to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote reference 7252611.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.