Concerns for welfare of woman missing for two weeks

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:48am
Police said Emma Meneghel, 44, was last seen in Fadden about two weeks ago.

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for about two weeks.

