Australian Diamonds expect netball fans to back Donnell Wallam in likely debut against England in Newcastle

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
Donnell Wallam, second from right, will make her Diamonds debut this week. Picture by Marina Neil

Diamonds shooter Sophie Garbin expects the Newcastle crowd to get behind Donnell Wallam if the controversial figure makes her international debut against England on Wednesday night.

