I was privileged to be appointed as a councillor on the National Health and Medical Research Council for the 2009-2012 triennium.
I was the "consumer representative" and overwhelmed by the cleverness and brilliance of the other councillors.
They had enormous brains and were legends in their fields across Australia - surgery, medicine, research and academia.
Unfortunately, I was also as sick as a dog. I was sitting in death's waiting room with a devastating illness. So, I would turn up at NHMRC meetings with an oxygen bottle or mechanical machine so that I could breathe through the day-long meetings.
I think some assumed that I left my brains at the door because I couldn't breathe on my own.
And perhaps they were correct.
I mention this to highlight the challenges I faced in trying to bring the consumer and taxpayer's voice to the table.
I was particularly excited to be on the council because when I was a health service manager,
I would write to the council about various issues affecting the lives of women and children across Australia and canvass issues that might make a difference to them.
My role in my life before illness was as chief executive of Women's & Children's Hospitals Australasia.
Be in no doubt: the NHMRC is the pre-eminent organisation for health and medical research in Australia and is well respected across the globe. It could make a difference to health outcomes.
My first meeting was in October 2009, and I had planned to sit quietly and listen and learn.
Except the first and only item of business at that meeting was to consider recommendations from the research committee of the council which would lead to significant announcements by the minister for health about which fabulous researchers would receive the year's grants.
I was well prepared as I didn't want to open my trap and demonstrate that I shouldn't have been there - we women often suffer from imposter syndrome! I had read every paper from cover to cover.
The council staff had included broad information about who would receive the grants.
Of course, it is totally inappropriate for the council to receive names of researchers.
We received a summary of gender breakdown and that's when my resolution to not speak became, well, unstuck.
There were barely any women. I nervously asked the obvious question, and the response was quick. Women didn't apply for these grants as it was unlikely they'd receive them because their track record - including publications - was just not there.
I did persist, confirming in everyone's eyes that I was an absolute idiot, I suppose. I sat there thinking about my years in the Commonwealth public service - I joined in 1974 when a thing called "seniority" was important.
No one was promoted unless they had seniority.
Whipper-snappers like me would have to grow old before moving from the base grade.
It didn't matter how good you were. That first meeting at the NHMRC re-ignited that white-hot anger: women were (and are) traditionally carers for their kids, their dying parents; they didn't have the opportunity to spend building their publication list; they just didn't have the time to spend on writing grant applications.
This is not to say that the blokes who received the grants didn't deserve them.
Of course they deserved the grants. They were brilliant.
But they had opportunity that the women didn't have.
As the triennium wore on and people got sick of me asking the question - and of course many female researchers were becoming more vocal - things changed a little.
A process was introduced that meant that women's applications were considered "relative to opportunity". Theoretically, this meant that those who had taken time "off" (a hilarious concept) for childbearing and rearing or to care for their dying parents would receive special consideration. I didn't ever understand what that formula was or how it was applied without any value judgements also being made.
And yes, I asked many more (seemingly stupid) questions.
Imagine my excitement in the last week - some 10 years after my term on the NHMRC concluded - when I read that the NHMRC will set targets to award equal numbers of investigator grants to women and men.
This particular project is worth approximately $370 million and aims to redress inequities at the more senior level in health and medical research.
It acknowledges that, for example, male researchers received approximately 35 per cent more grants and 67 per cent more total funding than female researchers in the triennium concluded last year.
This works out at about $95 million more to men than women.
Lest those who are obsessed with "oh, this is discrimination against men" pop their darling heads up: the project addresses structural barriers to women and is a special measure under the Sex Discrimination Act.
The target under this program is 50:50 and will hopefully go some way to ensure that women are not lost to health and medical research.
While women are more equally represented at the more junior level in health and medical research, this initiative will see a much-improved diversity in the senior research voice.
This is a terrific initiative and one that I will closely watch to ensure that the voices of women can be heard in the research sector.
The outcome can only result in a much-enhanced health care system in Australia as we use all the resources at our disposal to address modern day demands. It is logical to keep women in the research sector as they bring a diversity of talent that will benefit all Australians. I'm looking forward to the equal contribution of women and men in the health and medical research sector.
