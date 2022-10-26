It's a feeling ACT Brumbies players know well.
Sitting in a team meeting as forwards coach Laurie Fisher delivers a spray, making no secrets of where he stands or what he expects from his team.
It's a feeling the Wallabies have had the pleasure of experiencing in recent weeks, the assistant coach not holding back in his withering assessment of the team's performances.
Initially drafted into the Australian coaching setup to plug a short-term gap, Fisher has remained with the side for the spring tour.
A noted straight-shooter, Fisher's expectations for the tour are clear and Wallabies hooker Dave Porecki said the players know exactly where they stand.
"I was sitting in the meeting when he went pretty hard at us," Porecki said. "Laurie's been fantastic so far since coming in, he's direct, straight to the point, which is exactly what you need in these environments.
"There's no fluffing around, he just told us where we can improve, how we can improve, they're measurable goals, which is the main thing. You need to go into a game knowing how you can actually measure if we've improved in an area and he's given us those terms.
"It's fantastic having someone like him on board, it's a benefit to the squad and we need to put in place what he is dishing out to us."
Australia will play the first of a gruelling five-Test tour against Scotland on Sunday morning (AEDT) at Edinburgh before clashes with France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.
After a mixed year in which the Wallabies struggled for consistency, the players recognise the importance of a winning start to their time in Europe.
As the losses have mounted, the pressure has continued to grow on coach Dave Rennie.
It's pressure the players feel too, aware it's their performances that have led to speculation around the future of their leader.
For fullback Andrew Kellaway, the five weeks away mark a chance to repay their coach for his investment in their growth and development and secure his future ahead of next year's World Cup.
"Any chance we get to build depth and blood new guys, 12 months down the track hopefully that puts us in a better position than we would've been otherwise," Kellaway said.
"It's a high-performance sport, winning is arguably all that matters. Every game is important and we want to win every single game."
While Australia boast a successful record against Scotland, the Scots have enjoyed the wood over the Wallabies in recent times.
Scotland have won the last three clashes between the two sides, including a 15-13 triumph last November.
The atmosphere at Murrayfield in Edinburgh makes for an incredible spectacle but a hostile environment for Wallabies players and Kellaway said there are few stadiums like it in world rugby.
"As far as I'm concerned, it's a top-three rugby venue in the world for a Test match," he said. "It's such a unique atmosphere, as you would expect when you start talking about bagpipes being involved.
"Last year was a tough hit out for us, defensively Scotland fronted up more than we did last year. The challenge this year, first game off the plane, is to be able to hit the ground running.
"We've spoken a lot about it's a long tour, we've got five games here, but the important part of all of that is to treat each game on its own merit and disregard what's to come. If you start worrying about what's down the track then we're probably not putting ourselves in the best sport to perform."
