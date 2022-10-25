The Canberra Times

Martin leads PNG to win over Cook Islands

By George Clarke
Updated October 26 2022 - 4:44am, first published October 25 2022 - 9:50pm
Papau New Guinea's Edwin Ipape is tackled by Brad Takairangi of the Cook Islands. (AP PHOTO)

Papua New Guinea captain Rhyse Martin missed the chance to take the world record for consecutive conversions but still played a key role in keeping his country's Rugby League World Cup hopes alive with a 32-16 win over the Cook Islands.

