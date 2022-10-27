John, on the other hand, is a tie aficionado: "For meetings, I still wear a shirt and tie. I have about 100 ties, mostly with animal themes. I try and find a theme in a fairly bold tie that suits at least some of the meeting content or for a particular person. For instance, I attended three meetings at the time of the death of the Queen and wore a union jack tie, then a QE 2 (from the ship) tie, then a tie with 'Kings' on it (as on a pack of cards). Every week I visit an aged care facility and I choose a tie with large images and it creates a topic of conversation. I also wear jacket and tailored pants and a colour-coded hat. Most residents are female and I like to think my dress helps to remind them of the way their husbands would have dressed. Most of my ties now come from charity shops. All the best and thanks for raising the subject."