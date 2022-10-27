This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
From where I sit the cows can be heard lowing in the distance. But the whiff of bullshit is emanating right here from the news feed on my laptop.
The source of the smell: the housing accord between the federal and state governments and the superannuation industry, which promises to build one million affordable homes in 10 years. Part of that is a federal government investment of $350 million to help fund the construction of 10,000 affordable homes in five years.
Simple arithmetic tells you that's $35,000 per home, enough perhaps to line the walls with Gyprock, if you can get the plasterers in to do the work. Or, indeed, the Gyprock.
Around the corner from here, near where the cows are, is a new subdivision. Beautiful roads, nice street lamps, great views but not a single house. It's been that way for ages. Signs from construction companies saying flash new homes are "coming soon" are keeling over with old age. Pity the people who paid top dollar for these lifestyle blocks whose only inhabitants are kangaroos, kookaburras and the odd wombat.
Pity, too, for the people up and down the NSW coast who are still waiting to rebuild after fires, floods and hail storms. Even if they could get tradies in to do the work, the cost has risen exponentially. Builders are reluctant to give quotes with a shelf-life longer than three months, which are next to useless if they can't start work until some time next year.
So the high-fiving and backslapping over this accord rings hollow. It sounds nice in theory and is a handy sop to soothe those left behind in the budget, despite Labor's airy election pledge to leave no one behind. In practice, though, without tradies it's little more than smoke and mirrors.
Yes, the government will fund fee-free TAFE places to encourage more young people to take up trade vocations. But it is prioritising aged care and the digital economy. And even when it does get around to the building trades, the simple fact is apprentices don't build homes. They help, sometimes hinder, but that's the extent of it.
"In 2012, more than 57,000 Australians completed a trade apprenticeship," the Treasurer said in his budget speech. "By 2021, that number had dropped by more than 20,000."
It's not all down to TAFE fees. As one brickie told me recently, it was hard to keep apprentices because the pay was so low and the work so physically demanding.
Skilled migrants? Where are they are going to live while they're building these affordable homes?
We were warned not to have great expectations with this budget and rightly so. Since winning government, Jim Chalmers has consistently warned against getting our hopes up for deliverance from the hardship so many of us face.
But no matter how I look at it, and I'd love to be proved wrong, this housing accord does little more than raise false hope and mark a return to the political trickery we were promised would be left behind.
It certainly does nothing to help those living in tents and cars right now because the cost of housing is beyond them.
- Australian spies are monitoring anti-vaccination and anti-government conspiracy theorists, ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess says. The agency is concerned about a minority of "violent" protesters, Mr Burgess said in ASIO's 2021-22 Annual Report. Some self-described sovereign citizens, people who believe they are exempt from Australian law, came to Canberra to protest in 2021. These ongoing protests, known by the Australian Federal Police as Operation Hawker, cost the police nearly $2 million.
- The annual inflation rate has risen to 7.3 per cent as surging gas prices add pressure to household budgets. The latest quarterly consumer price figures come on the back Treasurer Jim Chalmers' federal budget, which aimed to offer some cost-of-living relief without fueling inflation. Inflation rose 1.8 per cent in the September quarter, taking the annual rate to 7.3 per cent, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he will give "strong consideration" to intervening in the energy sector to drive down surging power prices, but insists any targeted cost-of-living support for struggling Australians would be "counter-productive". It comes as the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton describes the cost-of-living impact of Labor's first budget as "grim" and that people on fixed incomes such as pensioners are "really, really copping it". The budget papers forecast a "sharp rise" in electricity prices to be 56 per cent higher over the next two years, with power bills expected to go up by 20 per cent this year and then 30 per cent the year after.
THEY SAID IT: "You can spend the money on new housing for poor people and the homeless, or you can spend it on a football stadium or a golf course." - Jello Biafra
YOU SAID IT: We asked if the workplace dress code needs a rethink in our changing climate.
Denis says, "Absolutely first rate article! Dressing in an expensive monkey suit does not improve performance at any time, and especially not in summer. I believe ties originated from the sweat rags legionnaires used to wear on their wrists to use in battle - they should have stayed there."
Retired Canberra bureaucrat Ian remembers "Business attire was more or less obligatory, although some of the IT guys got around in stubbies and a T-shirt. They'd dress up for meetings by wearing clean ones. Now that I'm retired, never going out due to COVID, and saving on hot water bills, the tendency is to go days at a time without showering and shaving, and endlessly wearing the same jeans and loose multi-layered merino tops. I also cut my own hair now with hand held battery operated clippers. The resulting homeless person effect makes shop assistants look nervously around for the nearest exit or security officer. It brings home that being well-groomed and in business attire gets you better service in retail establishments."
Colin is no fan of ties. "The male wearing of a necktie is stupid in a workplace and a hot climate. You can tell a caring doctor if does not wear a tie. Tucking a tie was found to be a source of transmission of germs between patients. When was last time you saw a tie washed?"
John, on the other hand, is a tie aficionado: "For meetings, I still wear a shirt and tie. I have about 100 ties, mostly with animal themes. I try and find a theme in a fairly bold tie that suits at least some of the meeting content or for a particular person. For instance, I attended three meetings at the time of the death of the Queen and wore a union jack tie, then a QE 2 (from the ship) tie, then a tie with 'Kings' on it (as on a pack of cards). Every week I visit an aged care facility and I choose a tie with large images and it creates a topic of conversation. I also wear jacket and tailored pants and a colour-coded hat. Most residents are female and I like to think my dress helps to remind them of the way their husbands would have dressed. Most of my ties now come from charity shops. All the best and thanks for raising the subject."
Wombat says, "Google 'inside out jeans', the worst ever fashion trend to never make it (thank the fashion powers that be). Yes, we should rethink workplace attire. Suits - out. Loose cotton or linen shirts - in. Neck ties, I learned to tie them for school but no more ... pointless in an Aussie summer unless you're trying for slow suicide by fashion. Stay cool."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
