Staff at the University of Canberra are set to strike on Wednesday afternoon in a dispute over pay and conditions.
They say the university's offer of a 3.5 per cent pay rise in effect means a cut in their real wages.
The union says the offer comes after executives at the university secured bonuses of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
"While staff are being asked to tighten their belts, the Vice Chancellor's package was worth almost 1 million dollars, and hundreds of thousands were paid in executive bonuses, according to the UC 2021 Annual Report," Lachlan Clohesy, the leader of the union in the ACT, said.
Members of the National Tertiary Education Union voted unanimously to go on strike for five hours from noon on Tuesday.
Dr Clohesy said salaries at the university were currently linked to the consumer price index but the university wanted to break that link and cap rises. He said this "would likely cost staff thousands of dollars a year from January 2024 if implemented".
As well as pay, working conditions need improvement, the union said.
"Union members are prepared to consider fair and reasonable proposals in relation to salary - but we need to see improvements from the university on working conditions like workloads and job security. At present, staff are being asked to give up a lot for very little in return," Dr Clohesy said.
The university was approached for comment.
When the strike was first mooted, the university's Chief People Officer Wendy Flint said job security remained the number one priority.
"The UC bargaining team cannot agree to salary increases that the university is unable to afford," she said.
Ms Flint said the university would work to minimise the potential for disruptions to students amid the strike.
