Caroline Kennedy is certainly making the most of her tenure as United States ambassador to Australia and learning about some of the most vital local culture. Like trying a Bunnings snag.
The Ambassador headed along to Bunnings in Fyshwick on the weekend to sample a fundraising snag like hordes of Canberrans - and Australians - do every weekend.
Her verdict?
"10/10. Would eat again," according to the US Embassy Instagram post.
The Embassy has also asked what other iconic Australian things she should try.
Answers have included climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge and feeding a kangaroo.
We would add going to one of the great local Canberra fetes, having a go on the chocolate wheel, rummaging for second-hand clothes and buying some coconut ice to take home.
Got to admire the Ambassador's have-a-go attitude.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
