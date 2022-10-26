The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

United States ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy heads to Bunnings for a snag

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:43am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Kennedy at Bunnings in Fyshwick. Picture Instagram

Caroline Kennedy is certainly making the most of her tenure as United States ambassador to Australia and learning about some of the most vital local culture. Like trying a Bunnings snag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.