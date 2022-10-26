The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese. Written by Jonathan Biggins. Drew Forsythe and Philip Scott and featuring guest artist Mandy Bishop. Co-directed by Jonathan Biggins and Drew Forsythe. Musical Director: Philip Scott. Presented by Canberra Theatre Centre and Soft Tread Enterprises. The Playhouse. Until November 5. Bookings 6275 2700.
Happy days are here again. The legendary Wharf Revue has docked in the political heart of the nation with the sharp witted sentinels of satire at the helm. Looking For Albanese casts a fresh glance at the state of the nation steered through a night of uproarious laughter and cheeky hilarity by stunningly talented Wharf Revue stalwarts Jonathan Biggins, Mandy Bishop, Drew Forsythe and Philip Scott.
Audiences will be treated to a brand new array of sketches, such as You Can't Ask That - Losers with the likes of Biggins's Trump, Forsythe's Giuliani and Scott's Howard. In Albo in Wonderland, Albanese is portrayed by the irrepressible Bishop with hysterical performances by Scott and Biggins as Craig Kelly and Clive Palmer, Queensland's very own Tweedledum and Tweedledummer.
Outside the world looks grim with war in Ukraine, natural disasters, rising inflation and soaring cost of living. Inside laughter once again proves the best medicine and this incredibly clever company of players fling themselves into the spirited release from the veil of despondency that encompassed the years of COVID, natural disasters and conservative government. There is little doubt where allegiances lie as they shackle every sacred cow to the mast of their irreverent humour.
This is a new Wharf Revue, liberated from the creeping similitude of more recent years. Familiar impersonations including Biggins's Keating, Scott's Rudd and Bishop's Gillard are given new gloss with a sketch of one-up-politicianship and all three playing the grand piano to the tune of Gilbert and Sullivan's Three Little Maids From School Are We from The Mikado.
But it is the individual impersonations that rock The Playhouse with gales of laughter. Bishop proves herself the consummate chameleon of comedy with her brilliant portrayals of Wentworth Independent Allegra Spender to the tune of Big Spender and rough cut senator Jacqui Lambie, portrayed with affectionate ridicule at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Popular melodies are ingeniously fitted with satirical jibes by skilled lyricists Biggins, Forsythe and musical maestro Scott.
Looking for Albo is a discovery of unforgettable impressions. Peta Credlin is spared no mercy in Biggins's towering lampoonery. Scott as Boris Johnson in distinctive mop-haired wig waits in vain for guests to bring his party to life. Forsythe reprises his sharply sardonic impersonation of Pauline Hanson. His brilliantly incisive observation is utterly merciless and in Albo in Wonderland the fiery redheaded Queen of Hearts is a tumble dryer of malapropisms and verbal bumbling that brought the house down. It is a testament to Forsythe's versatility and powerful acting that he can also move the audience with a soulful rendition of a lament for the soldiers who fought and died in Afghanistan to the tune of Johnny Cash's (Ghost) Riders in the Sky.
The inclusion of takes on TV's You Can't Say That points out the irony and prevarication of the political character but there is no need to eke out the joke. Some sketches such as Albo Baggins and the Mountain of Debt and Albo in Wonderland while helping us to find Albo could do with some judicious editing.
This is a minor point that does little to dispel the fresh vitality, ingenuity and exuberance of the team's talent, wit and sheer entertainment. And where better for The Wharf Revue to drop its anchor of satire and provocative political commentary than in this city of crazy characters, just ripe for the satirical picking? This is one Wharf Revue you won't want to miss.
