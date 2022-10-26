Looking for Albo is a discovery of unforgettable impressions. Peta Credlin is spared no mercy in Biggins's towering lampoonery. Scott as Boris Johnson in distinctive mop-haired wig waits in vain for guests to bring his party to life. Forsythe reprises his sharply sardonic impersonation of Pauline Hanson. His brilliantly incisive observation is utterly merciless and in Albo in Wonderland the fiery redheaded Queen of Hearts is a tumble dryer of malapropisms and verbal bumbling that brought the house down. It is a testament to Forsythe's versatility and powerful acting that he can also move the audience with a soulful rendition of a lament for the soldiers who fought and died in Afghanistan to the tune of Johnny Cash's (Ghost) Riders in the Sky.

