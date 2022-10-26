Keeping bills down isn't straightforward. It can mean spending money now to save money later. You have to make decisions about the worth of the investment over the longer term. How much pain today for how much gain tomorrow?
But there are simple ways of cutting your cost of energy without just shivering a bit more (or sweating more in summer).
Top of the list is lighting.
According to the government's Energy Rating unit: "Lighting is responsible for around 10 per cent of the average household electricity bill."
It's true that energy efficient globes are more expensive than the standard halogen ones - but they do cost far less to run because they don't need to be replaced so often.
Much depends on how bright you want your lights to be but if you bought a standard halogen bulb for, say, $3, a comparable high-efficiency LED bulb might cost around $10 - but there are then savings.
"While the LED costs the most, it lasts at least five-times longer than the Halogen - in other words you'll have to buy five halogens - at a cost of $15 - to last as long as a single, $10 LED," according to Energy Rating.
LED, by the way, stands for light emitting diode.
Heating or cooling outside a broad middle range increases costs disproportionately.
The consumer research organisation Canstar says: "When heating, set your thermostat to between 18 and 22 degrees - each degree above can add up to 10 per cent to its running costs.
"In summer, set the temperature to 25 or 26 degrees. Once again, every degree below 25 can add around 10 per cent to its running costs."
There are other obvious ways of cutting gas or electricity consumption: close doors and cut out drafts; in summer, use natural ventilation (like open windows). Try not to heat the whole house if you only use one room. If you use air-conditioning, close windows so you don't cool down the air outside your home as well.
Many devices go into standby mode when they are not being used - but standby uses electricity.
"Standby appliances can cost a typical household over $100 per year in wasted electricity," according to Canstar. "Appliances like televisions, microwaves, dishwashers and even phone chargers consume electricity when they're not being used, meaning you're essentially paying for nothing."
And do check the settings on washing machines, dishwashers, fridges and the like. There's usually a low-energy option. And do you really need food in the fridge kept that cold?
Insulating a home is the big pain-now-for-gain-later choice. The cost of insulating an old, uninsulated house can be substantial.
But there are options. Some insulation is better than none.
But ideally, it should be installed in the ceiling, walls and floors to seal the home from coldness outside (as a thermos does) or from the heat in summer (like an esky does).
Whatever the big up-front cost, it does lower bills later.
The Government of Victoria says: "A fully insulated home compared to a non-insulated home can reduce the cost of heating and cooling a home by around 40 to 50 per cent."
It is very easy to see whether you are getting the best deal for energy and gas. And it is easy to switch suppliers. Canstar offers a website directed at consumers.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
