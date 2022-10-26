A disgruntled woman has been fined after pouring water over a group of noisy grocery workers who were preventing her children from going to sleep.
Tianah Downey, 23, was convicted and fined $150 in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of common assault.
Court documents show Downey came out onto her balcony in Amaroo in June, when she heard three grocery workers on a loading dock.
Downey began yelling and swearing at the trio, who recognised her from previous arguments and believed her to be a resident of that apartment complex.
One of the grocery workers used their mobile phone to record the interaction between himself, his colleagues and Downey.
A short time later, Downey went back inside and then "emerged with a glass of water", emptying it on top of the group.
Downey then went back inside and came back out again with a larger bucket of water, threatening to pour it onto the group.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS
The grocery workers called police and, later that night, Downey was arrested and taken to the ACT watch house.
In court on Tuesday, Downey's lawyer, Jeremy Banwell, said his client had a three-year-old and 16-month-old she had struggled to get to sleep because of the regular noises.
Magistrate James Lawton said he could relate to the frustrations of needing to get children to sleep, but pouring water on grocery workers was not the solution.
Mr Lawton fined Downey $50 for each count of assault.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.