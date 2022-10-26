Move over New York City and the Met Gala - Canberra is hosting the Pet Gala.
ACT Pet Crisis Support is hosting the glamorous event on Saturday at the National Press Club, with 100 per cent of funds raised going straight to urgent veterinary treatment for local disadvantaged and vulnerable pets.
Canberra vet Dr Eloise Bright founded ACT Pet Crisis Support in 2019 to save beloved pets from euthanasia when surgery and treatment costs put it out of the reach of their owners.
"In just three years we have saved over 300 pets from euthanasia," Dr Bright said.
"In addition to saving the lives of pets and funding their healthcare, we have helped elderly pet owners and people living with disabilities and chronic conditions to stay with their pet who is often their most important emotional support."
The Pet Gala will be the largest fundraising event for ACT Pet Crisis Support.
Dr Ian McDonald, the charity's vice-president and gala event manager said the service was seeing an increased number of requests for support and fundraising on the night was critical.
"Last year's inaugural gala dinner raised just over $10,000. This year we need to at least double that number to fund necessary veterinary care," he said.
And just like the Met Gala, tickets to the Pet Gala have been sought after. They have been sold out but you can get on a waitlist by emailing ian@actpetcrisis.com
