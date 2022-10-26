The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

It's the Pet not the Met Gala in Canberra on Saturday night

October 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Eloise Bright is the founder of ACT Pet Crisis Support. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Move over New York City and the Met Gala - Canberra is hosting the Pet Gala.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.