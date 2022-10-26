The Canberra Handmade Market is on this weekend at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
There will be a low sensory shopping hour from 9am to 10am on the Sunday. It's free but tickets must be booked first here.
The October market will feature 240 stalls, including more than new 30 stall holders.
And don't miss the food and wine pavilion.
It will be open Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Entry and parking are free.
However, due to rain and mud, some areas will not be available for parking so plan ahead and consider using public transport.
