Phoebe Christofi
By Phoebe Christofi
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:53pm, first published October 12 2022 - 12:55am
School students learning about waste management and what they can do to help their communities. It's never too late or too early to start learning. Picture supplied.

Despite many Australians recycling the right way, there is still a shocking amount of reusable and recyclable items ending up in landfill. Planet Ark's National Recycling Week is from November 7-13, and the theme for 2022 is "Waste isn't waste until it's wasted" in an effort to encourage people to question what items should go to landfill, and which should be recycled.

