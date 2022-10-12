Despite many Australians recycling the right way, there is still a shocking amount of reusable and recyclable items ending up in landfill. Planet Ark's National Recycling Week is from November 7-13, and the theme for 2022 is "Waste isn't waste until it's wasted" in an effort to encourage people to question what items should go to landfill, and which should be recycled.
National Recycling Week was established in 1996, and every year Planet Ark are hoping to inspire and educate Australians. The week provides opportunities for people to learn and enact simple methods to easily integrate recycling into their everyday lives, and in reducing their environmental footprint at home, in schools and workplaces.
"Recycling in Australia has come a long way since 1996 and is highly valuable for both our environment and our economy," Planet Ark co-CEO Rebecca Gilling said.
"But there is still more we could be doing to ensure valuable resources don't end up wasted in landfill. That's why this year Planet Ark wants people to pause and think about what they are currently sending to landfill and ask whether it is waste after all."
In 2022, Planet Ark have once again implemented their Schools Recycle Right Challenge. From Monday, October 3 until Friday, November 11, both students and teachers have the opportunity to access and learn information regarding recycling, waste management, and how to enact these lessons at home and within their communities.
The resources available include over 60 free curriculum aligned lesson plans, as well as fun activities. Schools have to be registered to access the information. The information is targeted at all ages, from early learning, all the way to Year 12.
"These lessons are designed to drive awareness around the theme for Planet Ark's National Recycling Week this year running in November, Waste isn't Waste until it's Wasted," said Planet Ark senior recycling campaigns manager, Alejandra Laclette.
"Educators can use our Getting Started Guide to help them organise an exciting event or lesson to engage students. Schools can even go into the running to win a personal visit from a Planet Ark expert."
For more information on National Recycling Week, go to recyclingnearyou.com.au.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.