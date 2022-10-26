Study reveals teachers leave long lasting positive impact after students leave the classroom

Research was released by profit-for-member health fund Teachers Health and reveals that teachers have ranked as one of the nation's top role models. Pictured is Melissa Tinker with students. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Teachers Health

In celebration of Teachers' Day on Friday 28 October, new research has emerged highlighting the continued positive impact teachers have on generations of students, as role models and sources of inspiration for Australians, long after they've left the classroom.

The research was released by profit-for-member health fund Teachers Health and reveals that teachers have ranked as one of the nation's top role models (35 percent), with parents (65 percent) and friends (39 percent) ranking as the top two.

The findings reflected that almost three-quarters (73 percent) of gen-z and millennials would class their teacher(s) as one of their role models during their lifetime, showing the key role educators play in empowering students in the long term.

Brad Joyce, Teachers Health Group CEO, said the findings were encouraging and reflective of why they advocate for teachers every single day, but especially on Teachers' Day.

"We're delighted to see the incredible impact those within our teaching community have on their students throughout their lives. Teachers' Day is a great time for Australia to show appreciation to all teachers who continue to inspire, shape and teach our next generations.

"As a profit-for-member health fund, our members are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we take pride in celebrating Teachers' Day each year," said Brad.

The research confirms that the modern-day teaching profession continues to inspire young minds, with almost nine in ten (87 percent) of gen-z and millennial respondents reporting that their teachers had positively inspired them.

The impact teachers have on the entire nation is also indisputable, with over three quarters (76%) agreeing that they were and still are inspired by their childhood teachers.

School learning support officer and Teachers Health member, Jessica Allan, attributes part of her decision to help students in her own chosen career path, as heavily influenced by the inspiration she drew from her own teachers. Now she proudly gives back to the next student generation, hoping to inspire them too.

"I'm constantly learning as every day is different, and that's what I love the most about my job. I love the stories I go home with, whether it's the lessons I teach them or the ones they unintentionally teach me.

"I'm proud to be a teacher and hope I can inspire and guide my students in the same way my teachers have inspired and affected me," said Jessica.

Overall, the research shows teachers have positively impacted the lives of almost three-quarters of Australians (72 percent), with gen-z and millennials leading this sentiment (84 percent).

In addition, the data also outlines what attributes Aussies have learnt outside of the curriculum, noting growth, confidence, values, teamwork and leadership as the top five.

"The research findings show how important teachers are in inspiring students, not just in those key schooling years but also long after they leave the classroom. We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating teachers and reflecting on those lifelong lessons this Teachers' Day," said Brad.

Educator and Teachers Health member, Nancy Penfold, has been passionate about teaching since her university days, and says that the satisfaction she gains from teaching and helping others is what keeps her in the classroom.

"I became a teacher because I'm passionate about helping people to become the best versions of themselves, so that they can be drivers of their destiny and have control over their lives. Once I had my first practice experience at university, I fell in love with it and knew that teaching was meant for me.

"Making a positive difference in the lives of my students, colleagues, and communities is what I love most about being a teacher. The moment you can see the 'click' and people get the confidence to gain more independence in whatever stage they're in, it's just magic," said Nancy.

To celebrate Teachers' Day, Teachers Health has launched the We're For Teachers campaign, showcasing teachers' incredible efforts inside and outside the classroom. To discover the stories of local Aussie teachers, head to: teachershealth.com.au/for-teachers