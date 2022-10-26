The future looks bleak for ACT Liberals ahead of next election

ACT Liberals are being urged to "go to the middle" and not be conservative if they want to gain traction and credibility in time for the 2024 ACT election - and the federal one due soon after ("The fight for 'middle Canberra'", canberratimes.com.au, October 24).
Yet the three senior Liberal women who fronted for this interview hardly made a strong, courageous call-out to the party's hard-right head honchos who are likely to remain entrenched in the local branch structure after internal reformist efforts this month failed to bring about substantial change ("Top Liberal to keep job after Seselja loss", October 25).
In addition their vision sounds underwhelming to an intelligent electorate; little more than dressed up local council administration is being hinted at along with a smattering of key words linked to major state-level responsibilities that they would have to manage competently and in-depth.
Nor did these women offer any assurance that the local branch and its top echelons have matured sufficiently to abandon reliance on close allies like Advance Australia.
Leaving women to paper over the cracks and talk up the hoped-for march to modernity and moderation suggests that the men behind the ACT Liberals' demise at the ballot box, and their right-wing influencers are still controlling what is put out for public consumption - and what isn't.
A very good, and timely, editorial on Monday, October 24 ("A growing Canberra presents multiple planning dilemmas"). Community groups are sick and tired of planning authority decisions which ignore their own Territory Plan, apparently just facilitating whatever developers want.
Residents are left with nowhere to go but appeal to ACAT which is a tedious, time and resource-consuming and stressful process.
The chief planner claims "the rules" get in the way of good outcomes, which seems a curious argument as the planning authority frequently ignores its own "rules". But the clever planners have an ingenious solution, through their new Planning Bill. They will simply scrap "the rules" and instead introduce no-doubt wonderfully unambiguous, measurable "desired outcomes", which they will craft and then employ to approve "higher quality" development, without any effective oversight.
The broad community has little trust in the current planning system, as revealed in the government's own published "feedback" reports. However, the crafters of the new Planning Bill and, presumably, the new Territory Plan, have ignored any need to re-establish trust.
The Assembly's Planning, Transport and City Services Committee is holding an Inquiry into the Bill. Get your comments in. Further information on the Bill, free of government spin, is available on the Inner South Canberra Community Council website.
We produce our own gas for use domestically and also for export so why are we facing a 40 per cent price hike? Production costs have not suddenly increased.
Similarly a 56 per cent price hike for electricity is coming. Why? We don't import the stuff. Both are domestic products not susceptible overseas economic pressure. The government wrings their hands but won't do anything. Why? Because of the increase in taxes they will take in.
The solution? Nationalise the electricity and gas industries. This will drive down the price and flood the market with cheap energy. The mistake the UK government made was to privatise these industries. Now corporations force people to choose between heating or food. It's happening here.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said power prices would increase by 20 per cent by the end of the year and another 30 per cent in 2023; a 50 per cent price rise in two years. This will place enormous strain on households and businesses.
The real driver of the energy price increases is the commitment to achieving net zero by 2050 and the increase in in the 2030 emission reduction target.
Big power stations like Liddell, Eraring, Vales Point B, Loy Yang A and Yallourn are all due to close by 2035. When they close the brown stuff will really hit the fan. Australia won't be able to supply enough base-load power to keep the lights on, no matter how many wind turbines, battery storage facilities and solar projects are built.
And what's worse, these renewables only supply intermittent power and will cost up to three times more than to build than the equivalent coal or gas fired plants.
Your article "Living the great dream, without the backyard", canberratimes.com.au, October 23) argues that the dream of a "stand alone" house in Canberra for young families is now practically unachievable.
It suggests the only way forward is to have increased housing density with townhouses and high-rise units. This is blatantly untrue. It's also risky to trust future governments to not rezone the public green spaces relied on by townhouse and unit residents.
This ACT government already using every trick in the book to capitalise on the open spaces left by the previous generation.
If 120 km/h radial freeways were constructed in the ACT they could halve existing travel times and make it possible to open new residential developments further away from the city.
This would provide plenty of room for 1000 square metre building blocks.
Jim Chalmers is a lucky guy Roger Terry (Letters, October 24) because he inherited the LNP debt; not the debt he would have inherited if Morrison and Frydenberg had acquiesced to ALP calls to continue JobSeeker and JobKeeper indefinitely.
That would have led to the profligate spending to which you refer.
Howard and Costello left a massive surplus that was quickly squandered by Rudd who was then knifed by his own party.
But don't put you glass away just yet. You'll need it after the ALP inflict more of their wastefulness on the poor unsuspecting electorate.
Treasurer Chalmers wants the public to believe that he has delivered a responsible and equitable budget. Hardly.
On the one hand the Treasurer and the Finance Minister have cancelled past Coalition allocations deemed by them to be "inappropriate". On the other hand they have allocated $86 million towards stage two of the light rail. How "appropriate" is that?
In the budget speech the word "responsible" was used countless times. So were other feel-good words such as "sensible", "reasonable" and "solid". But to what avail? How can the Treasurer say his budget is fair and equitable when workers will have to wait another two years for wage increases while electricity and gas prices skyrocket to record levels?
I was singularly unimpressed. Labor could, and should, do better.
The letter by Norm Johnston, Monash (Letters, October 23) makes sense except for his belief that "Chris Bowen, the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, is correct when he says that renewables are the cheapest method of generating electric energy".
That may be the case if we take the narrowest of views, namely just considering the cost of day-to-day operations. However, the cost of renewables is much more than that when one takes into account the life-cycle cost of solar and wind.
Note the capital cost in billions and in greenhouse gas emissions to make and install wind and solar farms. Note Mr Bowen's $20 billion in new distribution poles and wires needed to connect users to remote renewable sites. Note the productive land that is being covered with solar farms.
Note that virtually all of the billions invested in renewables will have to be repeated every 20-25 years and turbine blades every 10 years. Note the environmental damage and emissions from mining and manufacture caused by production of renewables and their repeated disposal.
In contrast, nuclear generators take up minimal space, last three times the life of other renewables and would obviate the $20 billion for poles and wires.
The crazy part is that, at 1.3 per cent of world emissions, no matter what Australia does and spends on renewables in the hope of reducing emissions, it will have zero effect on global warming let alone climate change. Our priority should be to climate-proof Australia, not waste billions on wind and solar renewables and attendant infrastructure for zero return.
I wish the great Mahatma Ghandi was still alive so we could see his reaction to Rishi Sunak becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
The merit of a federal budget depends on its balance between matters fiscal and those political. Each counts very differently. The former involves facts and discipline. The latter is a world of fantasy. The latter starts favourite.
Liz Truss was the UK's shortest-serving Prime Minister, at 45 Days. That's longer than Australian prime ministers Arthur Fadden (39 days), John McEwen (22 days), Earle Page (19 days) or Frank Forde (seven days).
Like most I'm frustrated by the proliferation of potholes around town and I'm amazed at the long grass everywhere. But here's the thing - tram or no tram, we'd still have potholes and long grass. Repairing the potholes and mowing the grass is not a budgetary matter. To paraphrase Bill Clinton "it's the weather, stupid".
Having just driven along some main roads in Belconnen I've started to wonder whether it is possible for one to hire a Bushmaster until the potholes are repaired?
While superficially the idea of co-opting traffic cameras to "hunt" crooks seems plausible, the risk of mission creep must be considered, lest the ACT become reflective of Xi's police state, where technology determined behaviour algorithms decide social credit status ("Plan to hunt crooks using traffic cameras", canberratimes.com.au, October 21).
A prime minister of colour in Britain is something that would have been completely and utterly unthinkable until the last 20 years. And, ironically, he's from the right.
I can assure Mary Van de Graaff (Letters, October 25) that sparrows are far from extinct. It is a pity they are not. Sparrows are an invasive pest species, just like the larger Indian myna. They take over the nests of native birds and should be actively discouraged.
Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting's decision to withdraw the offer of $15 million to Netball Australia is a justifiable response to being blackmailed for the sins of the fathers.
Leon Arundell (Letters, October 26) ignores the registration and third party insurance for an electric car or ICE car. This runs into hundreds of dollars a year even with subsidies and inducements.
Could the title to Camp David in the USA be returned to a representative body of Native Americans? Then they lease it back to the government for use by presidents. Same with Australian Indigenous groups and the respective Government Houses in Canberra and elsewhere.
