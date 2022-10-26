The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The future looks bleak for ACT Liberals ahead of next election

By Letters to the Editor
October 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT branch of the Liberal Party does not appear to have learnt anything from the recent defeat of Zed Seselja. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

ACT Liberals are being urged to "go to the middle" and not be conservative if they want to gain traction and credibility in time for the 2024 ACT election - and the federal one due soon after ("The fight for 'middle Canberra'", canberratimes.com.au, October 24).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.