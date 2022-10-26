The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The need for on-scene trauma counselling was raised in the ACT Assembly dangerous driving inquiry

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:10am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camille Jago and Andrew Corney with their son, Aidan, hold a portrait of Blake, who was killed in a horrific truck crash in 2018. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra mother who survived a horrific Hume road crash which killed her four-year-old son in July 2018 has urged the reinstatement of an on-scene trauma counselling service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.