As if to underline the gloomy view of the economy emanating from the budget, official figures for the three months to September showed price inflation rising to 7.3 per cent annually.
The cost of moving freight and high energy prices continued to drive up the cost of living.
After the budget, the Prime Minister said he would give "strong consideration" to intervening in the energy sector to soften power prices, but he insisted that any targeted cost-of-living support for struggling Australians would be "counter-productive".
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton described the cost-of-living impact of Labor's first budget as "grim". People on fixed incomes such as pensioners were "really, really copping it", he said.
The Nationals said the budget had axed large amounts of funding for regional areas.
"It's less than 160 days since Labor was elected, and already this government has enforced measures that will make life harder for the millions of Australians who live outside our capital cities," Nationals leader David Littleproud told parliament.
"This government has broken the hearts of regional and rural families in this perverse budget."
It's now emerged that hackers who broke through Medibank internet security gained access to the personal data of all four million of the health insurer's customers.
The insurer is working through the details of each individual customer so each person knows what type of information the hackers accessed, including personal and health claims data.
"We believe that the scale of stolen customer data will be greater and we expect that the number of affected customers could grow substantially," Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said.
And the rain just won't go away. Nor will the results of the rain.
Today, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said it was heartbreaking to see the damage caused by flooding.
"It's been a very difficult couple of years for so many people and particularly in regional communities where we've gone through drought, and that wasn't that long ago," he said.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
