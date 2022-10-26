The Horticultural Society of Canberra is holding its Iris, Rhododendron and Azalea Show at Gold Creek this weekend.
The show will be in The Abbey in O'Hanlon Place at Nicholls (aka Gold Creek).
Opening times are Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3.15pm.
It is the second of the society's three spring shows. There will be the usual plant stall operated by the society, including dahlia tubers for sale.
Come along and see the wonderful display of irises, rhododendrons and other flowers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.