The Canberra Times
Home/Video
Young and Regional

Seaweed key to Australian climate and methane pledge for agriculture

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated November 2 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dairy farmer Karrinjeet Singh-Mahil knows change is coming for her methane-burping cows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.