Goodwin Village Farrer Market on Saturday

It's Market Day at Goodwin Village Farrer on Saturday and everyone is invited.
The retirement village is at 220 Beasley Street and the market is open 10am to 1.30pm on Saturday.
Both vintage and electric cars will be on display and the owners will be on hand to chat. Stalls include art, crafts, children's items, plants and pots (including a huge silver jade and orchids in flower), cakes and preserves, books, CDs, jewellery and white elephants.
There will also be a children's area and a sausage sizzle.
Cafe Nina will be open.
All welcome.
