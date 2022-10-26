Times Past: October 27, 1987

The view of Canberra and its significant buildings have always been scrutinized, but The Canberra Times reported on comments made on this day in 1987.
Professor Seddon, who was the Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning at Melbourne University, had a few things to say about Canberra.
He was in Canberra to attend an annual conference and agreed that Canberra was a "magnificently planned city, full of open spaces and fine buildings" and added that "Australia should be intensely proud of the city".
In other comments from Ms Jill Lang, associate commissioner of the National Capital Development Commission, she noted that visitors to Canberra rarely stayed for more than a day.
In further comments, she states that tourism in Canberra is strong with unique attractions that relate to the national capital: the monuments, the memorials and their carefully planned surrounds.
Ms Lang was more positive than Professor Seddon about Canberra's ability to build on its present tourism market. A mix of open spaces, bushland and rivers, along with historical and meaningful buildings, created attractions for national and international visitors.
