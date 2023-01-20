Canberra author Daniel O'Malley achieved instant publishing success with his debut novel The Rook (2012), which was subsequently made into a TV series. The second novel in the Rook series followed with Stiletto (2016) and now comes the third, Blitz (HarperCollins, $32.99). All the novels feature a secret organisation, the Checquy, that has long battled supernatural forces in Britain.
O'Malley tells me, "The Checquy books have all been about keeping the world safe from secret horrors, and never interfering in the affairs of normal people. But does that mean standing aside and letting horrible things happen? What do you do if World War II is happening, if bombs are landing on your country and you can make a difference, but are forbidden to so? How do you decide what is right?"
O'Malley follows two linked timelines, one set in 1940 during the Blitz in Britain and the other in contemporary Britain. In 1940, a female member of the Checquy, takes it upon herself to attack a German bomber over London. Her action unleashes deadly consequences from the surviving German airman.
In the present day, Lyn, a librarian with supernatural powers dramatically emerging, is taken from her family into the Checquy Academy. When a number of underworld figures are killed seemingly from her powers, Lyn must go on the run to prove her innocence, a task that is increasingly linked back to 1940. Blitz, at nearly 700 pages, could have been pared back, as both plot lines meander at times, but fans of the series will not be worried in that context.
In Fairy Tale (Hodder, $32.99), Stephen King proves that his fictional creativity has not diminished with age. King takes fairy tale favourites, including Jack and the Beanstalk, and mixes them with a dash of H.P. Lovecraft, Frank L Baum and Ray Bradbury to create a fascinating portal fantasy. Seventeen-year-old Charlie, who lost his mother at an early age and has an alcoholic father, befriends the elderly and reclusive Mr Bowditch and his German Shepherd dog, Radar.
Steps in Bowditch's backyard lead to the kingdom of Empis, where the royal family has been usurped by the evil despot, the 'Flight Killer', who has disfigured the population through the "the gray", a physical representation of his oppression. Charlie must save them including the disfigured, mouthless Princess Leah, a nod here to Star Wars, of which Charlie reflects is "just another fairy tale, albeit one with excellent special effects?".
Charlie must face many dangers, including a gladiatorial contest, in order to save the kingdom. Charlie reflects, "did I want to be the prince in this dark fairy tale? I did not. What I wanted was to get my dog and go home", but Charlie knows he has to do his best. King delivers a heart warming and inventive fantasy.
J. M. Miro, the pseudonym of Canadian author and poet Steven Price, follows a familiar fantasy path in Ordinary Monsters (Bloomsbury, $29.99), the first in a trilogy, but a path with some decidedly original twists. Set in an alternative late Victorian Britain, it follows the fate of young orphans, "talents" with magical abilities, who seek refuge and training at a mysterious educational institute near Edinburgh, whose mission is also to be "a bulwark against the dead world".
Each of the children have different skills , ranging from invisibility to healing powers, but all have their own inner demons to confront, apart from the external threat of the evil Jacob Marber, who is more dust and smoke than flesh. Miro cleverly invokes the trauma of each individual talent, and the ambiguous nature of good and evil, in an impressive world building novel with a cliffhanger ending.
Alan Moore, now 68, is one of the most influential figures in comic book history with creation such as Watchmen, V for Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. In Illuminations (Bloomsbury. $32.99), Moore brings together eight stories and a monumental novella, "What We Can Know About Thunderman", a satirical hard-hitting history of the comic book industry, which, he says, "exploded from him like a lanced boil".
A number of the stories reflect what Moore calls "the haunted resonance of the English landscape". In the title story, "Illuminations", a man takes a nostalgic holiday in a caravan park in a seaside resort that his family frequented in his youth but finds that past and present merge.
Moore says that "Location, Location, Location" "had been on my mind since hearing about the Panaceans in Bedford", a reference to the Panacea Society, a millenarian religious group, who believed that Bedford in England was the original site of the Garden of Eden.
Moore reflects,"it was just such a ridiculous story. But what if it was true? What if it actually happened? What if the Panaceans were right?" So, God is dead and his son Jez is living in a terraced house. Illuminations proves that Moore can still soar above the conventional.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.