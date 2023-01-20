The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Supernatural forces loom large in the latest fantasy fiction crop

By Colin Steele
January 21 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Worlds in which supernatural forces loom large. Picture Johannes Plenio/Unsplash

Canberra author Daniel O'Malley achieved instant publishing success with his debut novel The Rook (2012), which was subsequently made into a TV series. The second novel in the Rook series followed with Stiletto (2016) and now comes the third, Blitz (HarperCollins, $32.99). All the novels feature a secret organisation, the Checquy, that has long battled supernatural forces in Britain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.