While the Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers wanted to talk about of host of things, including the housing accord, cheaper childcare, paid parental leave and cheaper medicines, when he fronted the National Press Club on Wednesday, almost all the questions were about the higher than anticipated inflation rate of 7.2 per cent and projections the price of electricity could increase by 56 per cent and the price of gas by 40 per cent by the end of next year.

