The budget's failure to directly address the cost of living crisis affecting millions of vulnerable Australians has brought the Albanese government's brief honeymoon period to an abrupt end.
If, in just under three years time, the Prime Minister finds himself struggling to secure a second term he will be able to look back on this moment as a key turning point in Labor's fortunes.
While the Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers wanted to talk about of host of things, including the housing accord, cheaper childcare, paid parental leave and cheaper medicines, when he fronted the National Press Club on Wednesday, almost all the questions were about the higher than anticipated inflation rate of 7.2 per cent and projections the price of electricity could increase by 56 per cent and the price of gas by 40 per cent by the end of next year.
While this will not be uniform across all jurisdictions, with Tasmania and the ACT shielded from massive increases, no state or territory will be immune to the flow on inflationary effects.
It was the same sad story when Dr Chalmers did the rounds of the national media on Wednesday morning.
One interviewer cut straight to the chase asking: "Well, Treasurer, when struggling Australians realise that you've had an extra $140 million poured into the coffers because of those booming commodity prices but they're still left to struggle with high utilities, petrol, food, health [and] rental costs do you expect they're going to understand you?"
He responded by referencing cheaper childcare and prescription medicines as cost-of-living relief. The cheaper scripts don't kick in until the start of 2023. The increased childcare subsidies, which apply to families earning up to $530,000 a year, are still eight months away.
There is no immediate help at hand for pensioners, the disabled, others on fixed incomes and those in low-paid work whose household incomes are rapidly being eroded by fuel prices which are tipped to jump by up to 40 cents a litre over the next week, dearer rents, and what Dr Chalmers' has called "the inflation dragon".
Australia's most vulnerable and unsupported are bearing the lion's share of the cost of bringing inflation back to within the RBA's target range. They are living from payday to payday and, unless things change, will have to choose to either heat or eat next winter.
That's just not acceptable in a country that once prided itself on being one of the wealthiest and yet most egalitarian nations on the planet.
The Albanese government's trenchant refusal to apparently even consider energy bill rebates or subsidies for those who have been the hardest hit has given the Opposition a very handy club to belt it around the head and shoulders with. Its case has not been helped by Labor's oft repeated promise to cut household power bills by $275 by 2025.
When questioned on this the Treasurer tried to walk it back by saying the modelling on which the pledge was based had been done in 2021: "Now we've had a war in Europe and that is causing havoc on international energy markets".
The fly in his ointment is that Labor was peddling this line long after Putin had invaded Ukraine and energy prices started soaring.
While the government is right to be wary of policies that could fuel the inflationary spiral the Treasurer is yet to explain why a rebate to help battlers keep the lights on, food on the table, petrol in the tank, and clothes on their backs is such a bad thing.
This is not discretionary spending.
Has such a possibility even been modelled by Treasury? If so then release it. If not, why not?
