Michael Taylor exhibition a celebration of nature and the art of painting

Michael Taylor: Paintings. Nancy Sever Gallery, 131 City Walk, Civic. Closes October 30, Wed-Sat, 11am-5pm.
There is a lovely story associated with this exhibition. Nancy Sever, the director of the eponymous gallery, earlier this year told me with considerable excitement that a highlight of her exhibition calendar for 2022 would be an exhibition of Michael Taylor's paintings that would open on the artist's 90th birthday.
The first sign that something was slightly amiss came with the invite that announced that the show would be "in celebration of Michael's birthday ... and cake will be served". It transpired that the artist was born on October 15, 1933, and this year was turning a mere 89 and, in his excitement, added a year to his age.
The show has been deservedly well-received with a plethora of sales and not a single red face to be seen. One can assume that there will be a repeat performance next year on his actual 90th birthday. This anecdote does primarily illustrate one point - Taylor's complete obsession with his art and in the more than 40 years that I have known him, making art has been the focus of his life. He is an artist who lives his art and is only happy when he is absorbed in a painting.
This is a sizeable exhibition of over 30 paintings all completed in 2021 and 2022. The subject matter remains constant, as it is for much of his oeuvre, and deals with the landscape, bodies of water, changing times of day and the changing seasons. The regular subject matter does not imply repetition, but like with some traditional artists, including Claude Monet and Paul Cézanne, the restriction in the subject matter opens the path for a more profound interpretation.
Taylor, the romantic painter, is endlessly fascinated by his response to the changes that he has observed in nature and sets out to interpret them in rich colour-saturated canvases. He is a "gushy romantic" painter, but not of the variety who paints more with his loins than with his head. He is an immensely visually literate artist, one who over the decades has built up an impressive toolbox of painting techniques.
Few contemporary Australian painters possess such a mastery of underpainting the canvas to make the colours leap out at you. He employs oil paints and sometimes oil stick to bring out textures. There is a complete sureness of touch with an exciting gestural spontaneity and an uncanny ability to predict and exploit the seemingly accidental splashes and dribbles of paint.
Unlike many romantic artists who simply burn out in their youth and complain that the Muse has left them, Taylor has learnt from his more than half a century of painting practice and consistent application to his craft and is able to produce some of his best paintings late in life. These are an "old man's paintings", in the way we use the phrase to describe the work of late Titian, they are mature, masterly and deeply felt.
Taylor's Overcast Beachfront, 2021, Figures in a stream, 2022, and Tidal inlet, 2021, are some of the best paintings in the show where the act of painting has largely eroded the figurative content of the work. It is a celebration of passages of paint, beautifully expressive line and just a hint at a figurative content. They are paintings to be lived with, that not only celebrate aspects of nature, but the act of painting and the energy and joy of sweeping brushstrokes and of colour glowing from within.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.