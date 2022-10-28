Michael Taylor exhibition a celebration of nature and the art of painting

The show has been deservedly well-received with a plethora of sales and not a single red face to be seen. One can assume that there will be a repeat performance next year on his actual 90th birthday. This anecdote does primarily illustrate one point - Taylor's complete obsession with his art and in the more than 40 years that I have known him, making art has been the focus of his life. He is an artist who lives his art and is only happy when he is absorbed in a painting.