Spook-tacular Halloween party at the zoo

The animals are already in the mood for a spook-tacular Halloween party which is being held at the National Zoo and Aquarium on Friday.
The meerkats and the otters - perhaps the most mischievous of the animals - got in on the act on Wednesday, playing around with trick or treat buckets and other Halloween decorations.
Do they like to trick or treat?
They certainly know how to pose.
"They're just the most interactive," the zoo's customer service manager Jemma Walsh said.
"They love enrichment and toys. And when we take new things into the yard with them, they're definitely a lot of fun."
Halloween may be on Monday, but the zoo is holding its party early Friday evening, as a family-friendly fundraiser.
All proceeds will go to the Madagascar Fauna and Flora Group's conservation action.
The group is involved in funding everything from forest restoration projects to breeding programs for endangered lemurs.
Tickets to the unique experience quickly sold out.
"We're expecting about 300 guests who are coming along," Jess said.
Those lucky enough to get a ticket will be playing spooky games, competing for best costume and eating plenty of sweets.
The zoo has been a popular place to party in recent time.
On Sunday, it was closed for a family day for the NSW Rural Fire Service.
And other Canberrans are gearing up for their own Halloween party, with many waiting until the actual date - October 31 - to don their costumes and start trick or treating around their neighbourhood.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.