Do your pet a favour and flatten fleas early so summer can be enjoyed

By Dr Anne Quain
Updated October 30 2022 - 11:42pm, first published October 28 2022 - 9:00pm
Has your dog been scratching lately? As the weather warms, veterinarians tend to see a spike in itching (or pruritis, as we call it) in companion animals.

