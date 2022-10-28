Has your dog been scratching lately? As the weather warms, veterinarians tend to see a spike in itching (or pruritis, as we call it) in companion animals.
It can't be pleasant feeling constantly itchy, and it certainly isn't pleasant living with an itchy animal.
Some clients tell me that their pet dog or cat keeps them awake scratching at night.
The most common causes of seasonal itch in companion animals are parasites and allergies.
With regard to parasites, the main culprit (by a country mile) is the flea.
Animals may be infested with fleas, or suffer from an allergy to fleas, or both.
Often it can be challenging to find a flea in an affected animal - particularly in cats.
I spent months collecting fleas for a parasitologist colleague and can attest that even when you want to catch fleas, they are very good at evading detection and capture.
A fine-toothed flea comb can assist.
The best places to find fleas, or their excrement (known euphemistically as flea dirt), are at the base of an animal's tail, or the underbelly.
Some affected animals develop a rash. Others are so itchy that they damage their own skin, which can lead to inflammation and secondary infections.
This is particularly common in animals with flea allergy dermatitis.
In these cases, not only do we need to treat animals with a product that kills fleas, we may also need to break the itch-scratch cycle to prevent self-trauma.
This can require administration of medication, such as steroids; and in cases where infection is established, antibiotics may be required.
It can be impossible for affected animals to get a decent sleep.
Some animals are so itchy they can't even play without having to stop to scratch.
Flea eggs can survive in the environment for several months, which is why veterinarians recommend regular treatment of all household animals.
Seasonal allergies are a common reason for summer itch.
Veterinarians refer to it as atopic dermatitis - allergies to pollens, dust, dust mites and other environmental allergens.
Such allergies cause animals to scratch which can lead to secondary trauma of the skin, infection and general discomfort.
Diagnosis involves taking a thorough history, including a dietary history and responses to previous treatments.
In addition your veterinarian may perform skin tests like cytology and skin scrapes to look for bacterial infection, and to rule out mite infestation.
Additional tests can include blood tests and intra-dermal skin testing to try to determine the allergens that a particular animal is sensitive to.
Supplementation of the diet with good quality essential fatty acids can help improve barrier function of the skin.
Some animals may require systemic medications to prevent itching, to break that itch-scratch cycle and to allow the skin to heal.
Animals with confirmed infections may benefit from a course of antibiotics or antifungal agents (depending on the agent identified).
Your veterinarian may briefly recommend the use of an Elizabethan collar, customised rash-shirt, booties, or other strategy to prevent self-trauma until the itch subsides.
If your pet suffers from recurrent itching, talk to your veterinarian about strategies to identify and address underlying causes and prevent future flare ups.
