The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Bowyn Beatty and Alex Toohey ready to take giant leaps in basketball careers

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:50am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowyn Beatty was already taller than mum Tracey when he was 14 years old. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Two Canberra junior basketball stars have taken giant leaps in the next stage of their careers as they edge closer to their NBA goals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.