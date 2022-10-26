Two Canberra junior basketball stars have taken giant leaps in the next stage of their careers as they edge closer to their NBA goals.
Alex Toohey has been called into the Australian Boomers squad again for a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan next month after making his debut earlier this year.
His former Basketball Australia centre of excellence teammate Bowyn Beatty signed on to join Sacramento State to launch his college career in the United States.
Beatty, the son of Canberra Capitals champion Tracey Peacock, turned heads in Atlanta earlier this year at the NBA Academy Games with more than 100 college coaches watching on.
The 207-centimetre rising star had offers from several colleges, but picked to align himself with coach David Patrick.
Patrick was a key figure in the rise of Patty Mills from Canberra unknown to NBA title winner, helping him making the transition at St Mary's.
"I chose Sacramento State due to how much upside I believe the team and school has in general," Beatty told 247Sports.
"Having a brand new coaching staff that I have a really good connection with, multiple new great players on the team and plans for the future of the college really helped me make this decision in the end.
"I'm wanting to help bring in a winning mindset in whatever I can provide for the team. Whether it be scoring, rebounding, defence or initiating the offence. I want to help the team win."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
