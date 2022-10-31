The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Open Gardens Canberra: Sarah's Garden in Gowrie open November 5-6

By Susan Parsons
October 31 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Jane Rankine with her cinnamon tea cake and sultana scones and Martin's Honey. Picture by Susan Parsons

When I was told about Sarah's Garden in Gowrie (named for an 18-year-old, now ex-cat), the garden selector for Open Gardens Canberra, said Jane Rankine, one of the garden owners, "is a good cook - of cakes, at least". Now I know that her husband, Andrew Rankine is a good cook too, specialising in a sourdough bread (known as "Dad bread") made using fresh rainwater from a garden tank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.