Capital Football's Home of Football at Throsby is in doubt after the project was snubbed in the federal budget on Tuesday.
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner felt the legacy of the Coalition's infamous "sports rorts affair" could now be hurting Canberra.
A blowout in building costs has seen the cost of the project more than double from $24 million out to $48.5 million.
It left a $15 million shortfall, which Gardiner hoped the Albanese government would cover in the budget.
But there was no funding, with Gardiner predicting the shortfall would climb to $20 million by next year's budget due to constantly rising building costs.
The ACT government has committed $29 million, while Capital Football will also pitch in $4-5 million themselves.
That still leaves a massive shortfall.
It's a shortfall that's equivalent to funding the previous federal government provided to similar projects.
They provided $15 million to the Home of the Matildas in Melbourne and $16 million to the State Football Centre in Perth in the past two years.
Gardiner spoke with both ACT senators - Katy Gallagher and David Pocock - as well as ACT Labor's Andrew Leigh about the need for funding.
He's still waiting.
Pocock has been an advocate for Throsby to receive federal funding.
"We made representations to the two senators and to Dr Leigh pointing out that there was a significant funding gap, that funds for these projects had been provided in every other state and that it was our hope that funding gap would be met by the new government," Gardiner said.
"That would've been the same submission whoever won.
"Nobody rang me so I'm assuming we didn't get the money which raises significant concerns about the feasibility of the project."
The Home of Football was originally announced in 2019 and was meant to be completed this year.
But that completion date's been pushed back until June 2024 with construction set to begin early next year.
Gardiner said delays meant the cost would continue to rise.
"It is a challenging site, but the main blowout in the cost now has been building costs," he said.
"The beginning of this year they jumped by 30 per cent straight away.
"The most recent assessment gave us a price. The only way that price is going to be met is if the Commonwealth makes its contribution.
"And we're only asking for that same contributions that were made in Victoria and WA.
"Next year we'll be asking for $20 million - if we're talking about where building costs are going."
He felt the sports rorts controversy of the previous Morrison government could be counting against Canberra.
Gallagher's the finance minister and Leigh's the assistant treasurer, meaning both the Canberra-based politicians were involved in preparing the budget.
The budget focused on fulfilling their election promises - like the $15 million needed to get the AIS Arena back online after lying dormant for two-and-a-half years under Morrison's watch.
"Home of Football projects the Commonwealth usually makes a large contribution because of the significance of the sport and its participation base," Gardiner said.
"I know it's a difficult time for the government and it's particularly sensitive to sports rorts claims - and it wasn't part of their election commitment - so difficult for them to suddenly turn around with the finance minister and the assistant treasurer suddenly finding $15 million for their own seat."
As Gardiner said, Throsby's a "challenging site" with a problematic creek running through the middle of it.
When asked whether a shift to a different site, like McKellar Park, would be an option, Gardiner said they were currently sticking to the original plan.
McKellar's the home ground of A-League Women team Canberra United.
"At this stage the commitment is to that Throsby site," Gardiner said.
"I have a view about the implications of this lack of funding.
"We'll be consulting with the government about what the implications are for the current proposal at Throsby and how we respond to the lack of money."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
